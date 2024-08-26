Fortnite Shop leak reveals a rare skin is returning for the first time in 4 years

A recent Fortnite leak revealed the return of rare skins and cosmetics to the Fortnite Item Shop that haven’t been seen in years.

Fortnite’s Item Shop refreshes daily, giving players a new batch of cosmetics at a set time depending on their timezone.

The schedule has remained consistent since the game’s launch. Every 24 hours, players can check for new items.

A recent leak from reliable Fortnite dataminer HYPEX has revealed the Item Shop plans through September 5. The list includes over 300 cosmetics, including rare items like Lady Gaga, TMNT, Rogue, Gambit, and more.

While these items are purely cosmetic, they’re still a big deal for collectors. Some haven’t been available in the shop for over a thousand days, making them highly coveted by players.

The rarest cosmetics on this leaked list include the Aero Axe Pickaxe, last seen over 1800 days ago. Another rare item is the Propeller Axe Pickaxe, which has been missing for over 1200 days.

But the real stars of the show are the Bravo Leader and Trench Raider outfits, which haven’t been available for over 1200 days. These skins are so rare that most players haven’t seen them in the shop for over three or four years.

Players have mixed reactions to this news. Some are excited about the heads-up, with one player saying, “This is big! At least it gives a nice heads up on what’s to come!” and another one exclaiming, “Been waiting four years for Trench Raider to come back.”

Others are less impressed. “So many item shops and not a single good item or skin in them,” one player grumbled. Another joked, “So saving my V-Bucks until at least September 6, got it.”

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 continues, players can look forward to more surprises – assuming, of course, they can manage without that one missing mythic weapon.