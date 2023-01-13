Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf

After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans.

Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation.

It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however, with an infinite bounce glitch forcing Epic to temporarily disable the hammer’s use in-game.

The weapon returned not long after its removal, yet a recent nerf has many Fortnite players questioning its overall usefulness. Meanwhile, others simply seem happy that some won’t be able to abuse its powers during matches.

Epic has nerfed the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite

On the Fortnite Status Twitter page, Epic Games announced a nerf for the Shockwave Hammer. Instead of carrying a total of four bounce charges, the weapon can now only hold up to three at once.

The Ageless Champion’s Shockwave Hammer, on the other hand, remains unchanged, Epic noted in the following post:

Thus far, the fan response seems mixed at best. One person responded to the Fortnite Status post with a meme saying, “We’re Making the Game Boring.”

Twitch streamer Fusconed replied, “how about fixing the bugs instead of worrying about the number of bounces?!”

Some Fortnite users on Reddit have expressed delight at the news. “It should have two tbh,” one Redditor wrote about the number of charges. Another fan simply said, “good, the hammer is really annoying.”

Meanwhile, uneasiness about the number of times that Epic has already disabled, re-enabled, and nerfed certain items in Chapter 4 have begun to take root.

Fortnite content creator ThisIsTalk can’t help but wonder, “[what’s] going on with this season.” It’s an understandable concern, given that both hurdling and the Shockwave Hammer have been removed and re-added to Fortnite in a matter of days. And the hurdling mechanic just left the Island yet again.