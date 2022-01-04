Fortnite Shield Keg locations: Where to find the new Shield Sprinkler

The brand new Shield Keg item has gone live in Fortnite Chapter 3, giving players another option to gain shields with their teammates – if they can find their locations.

They might not be as exciting as Rocket Launchers or Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, but Fortnite’s healing items are essential to have in your loadout, as they can easily be the difference between elimination and that sweet Victory Royale.

As part of the 19.01 hotfix on January 4, 2022, Epic Games have added another healing option: Shield Kegs (or Shield Sprinklers). These incredibly useful items can be placed on the ground to sprinkle shield over you and your teammates.

But where can you find them? And are they worth taking up a slot in your loadout? Let’s find out.

Where to find Shield Sprinklers in Fortnite

The easiest way to get a Shield Sprinkler in Fortnite is to speak to The Scientist or Lt. John Llama, as both of them will sell you Shield Kegs if you have enough Gold Bars saved up to purchase them.

Alternatively, you can find Shield Kegs at random by searching through Chests and Supply Drops across the Island, and there’s a very small chance you’ll be able to find them in the wild as floor loot.

Are Shield Kegs worth picking up in Fortnite?

The short answer is: Absolutely. Shield Kegs are now the best Shield-restoring item in Fortnite Chapter 3, surpassing Slurp Juice and even Chug Splashes as the number one item for your inventory.

Not only can they restore up to 100 Shield, meaning you’ll easily get max Shield from just one item, but your teammates can also benefit from the effect if they stand close enough to the Shield Sprinkler.

This means one of the best strategies is to save the Shield Keg until you come across an enemy team, throw it down on the ground, and take your opponents out while having your Shield constantly restored.

The downside of the Shield Sprinkler, of course, is that your enemies can also benefit from its Shield-boosting effects if they manage to get close enough. Keep your distance to make sure that doesn’t happen.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Shield Kegs! Visit our Fortnite home page for more news, guides, and leaks.