Fortnite seasons in order: All start & end dates

Josh Taylor
Iconic Fortnite characters from different chapters and seasons in its history.Dexerto / Epic Games

Fortnite launched its first Battle Royale season in 2017 and has continuously evolved since then, with each chapter marking a new era — and every season introducing a unique theme.

Each one adds new weapons, items, map changes, gameplay improvements, live events, collaborations, and of course, plenty of cosmetics that have entered the halls of some of the rarest skins around. 

Chapter 6, which began on December 1, 2024, has been no exception, featuring the return of Hitscan weapons and the permanent addition of Fortnite OG mode, along with its first official FPS mode, Ballistic.

While knowing what the next update will hold is always exciting, let’s take a dive into the battle royale’s history to breakdown ever Fortnite chapter and season released in its history so far.

How many Fortnite seasons are there?

As of February 2025, Fortnite has released 34 seasons across six chapters, the average number of which for seasons has reduced over time. The chart below breaks down each chapter’s duration and the number of seasons, illustrating this trend.

Note: Since Chapter 6 launched in December of 2024 and the number of seasons is still unknown, it has been excluded from the data.

Fortnite chart showing the number of seasons per chapter.Dexerto

As shown in the graph above, earlier chapters, such as Chapter 1 (11 seasons) and Chapter 2 (8 seasons), lasted around two years, featuring more seasons than in recent times. In contrast, those released since has typically lasted about a year with a faster seasonal cycle. 

While Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 each had one more season than Chapter 3, the fifth season for each was shorter month-long throwback seasons — Season OG in Chapter 4 and Chapter 2 Remix in Chapter 5. With Fortnite OG now permanent, it’s expected that Chapter 6 will return to the pattern of four seasons and be a year long.

All season start & end dates

Chapter/SeasonNameThemeDurationStart dateEnd date
Pre-SeasonSeason 043 daysSeptember 12, 2017October 25, 2017
Season 1First Steps50 daysOctober 26, 2017December 13, 2017
Season 2Fort KnightsMedieval70 daysDecember 14, 2017February 21, 2018
Season 3Meteor StrikeSpace58 daysFebruary 22, 2018April 30, 2018
Season 4Brace For ImpactSuperheroes Movies73 daysMay 1, 2018July 11, 2018
Season 5Worlds CollideWorlds Collide78 daysJuly 12, 2018September 26, 2018
Season 6Darkness RisesDarkness, Corruption71 daysSeptember 27, 2018December 5, 2018
Season 7You Better Watch OutWinter84 daysDecember 6, 2018February 27, 2019
Season 8X Marks The SpotAdventure, Pirates70 daysFebruary 28, 2019May 8, 2019
Season 9The Future Is YoursThe Future84 daysMay 9, 2019July 31, 2019
Season XOut Of TimeTime Travel73 daysAugust 1, 2019October 13, 2019
Chapter 2 Season 1New WorldNew World128 daysOctober 15, 2019February 19, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 2Top SecretAgents, Spies119 daysFebruary 20, 2020June 16, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 3SplashFlooded Island71 daysJune 17, 2020August 26, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 4Nexus WarMarvel95 daysAugust 27, 2020December 1, 2020
Chapter 2 Season 5Zero PointDesert Hunters103 daysDecember 2, 2020March 15, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 6PrimalPrimitive Age85 daysMarch 16, 2021June 17, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 7InvasionAliens97 daysJune 18, 2021September 21, 2021
Chapter 2 Season 8CubedCubed Corruption83 daysSeptember 13, 2021December 4, 2021
Chapter 3 Season 1FlippedThe Seven105 daysDecember 5, 2021March 19, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 2ResistanceImagined Order vs The Seven war76 daysMarch 20, 2022June 4, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 3VibinParty105 daysJune 5, 2022September 17, 2022
Chapter 3 Season 4ParadiseChrome76 daysSeptember 18, 2022December 3, 2022
Chapter 4 Season 1A New BeginningMedieval97 daysDecember 4, 2022March 9, 2023
Chapter 4 Season 2MEGANeo-Tokyo90 daysMarch 10, 2023June 8, 2023
Chapter 4 Season 3WildsJungle76 daysJune 9, 2023August 24, 2023
Chapter 4 Season 4Last ResortHeist71 daysAugust 25, 2023November 2, 2023
Chapter 4 Season OGSeason OGFortnite Chapter 129 daysNovember 3, 2023December 2, 2023
Chapter 5 Season 1UndergroundThe Society vs The Underground97 daysDecember 3, 2023March 8, 2024
Chapter 5 Season 2Myths & MortalsGreek Mythology75 daysMarch 9, 2024May 24, 2024
Chapter 5 Season 3WreckedPost-apocalyptic, customizable vehicles84 daysMay 25, 2024August 15, 2024
Chapter 5 Season 4Absolute DoomMarvel78 daysAugust 16, 2024November 2, 2024
Chapter 2 RemixChapter 2 RemixFortnite Chapter 2, rap stars29 daysNovember 3, 2024November 30, 2024
Chapter 6 Season 1HuntersAncient Japan82 daysDecember 1, 2024February 21, 2025

How long does a season typically last in Fortnite?

The average length of a Fortnite season is 80 days. Over the years, seasons have shifted from shorter, more frequent ones to ones that last around three months. 

This trend is reflected in the graph below, which displays every Fortnite season and how many days they lasted when compared to one another:

Fortnite chart for all season duration in days.Dexerto

Two shorter seasons, Season OG (Season 27) and Chapter 2 Remix (Season 32), each lasted just 29 days, slightly skewing the average. However, Chapter 6 Season 1 is scheduled to last 82 days, ending on February 21, which aligns close to the average. 

With Chapter 6 also expected to feature four seasons over a year-long period, it looks set for every season in this chapter to follow the pattern of each lasting about three months.

Epic regularly releases mid-season updates and patches, giving players a glimpse of what’s coming in the next Fortnite update, including teasers for all the new content arriving in Chapter 6 Season 2 once the Hunters season ends.

