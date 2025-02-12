Fortnite seasons in order: All start & end dates

Fortnite launched its first Battle Royale season in 2017 and has continuously evolved since then, with each chapter marking a new era — and every season introducing a unique theme.

Each one adds new weapons, items, map changes, gameplay improvements, live events, collaborations, and of course, plenty of cosmetics that have entered the halls of some of the rarest skins around.

Chapter 6, which began on December 1, 2024, has been no exception, featuring the return of Hitscan weapons and the permanent addition of Fortnite OG mode, along with its first official FPS mode, Ballistic.

While knowing what the next update will hold is always exciting, let’s take a dive into the battle royale’s history to breakdown ever Fortnite chapter and season released in its history so far.

How many Fortnite seasons are there?

As of February 2025, Fortnite has released 34 seasons across six chapters, the average number of which for seasons has reduced over time. The chart below breaks down each chapter’s duration and the number of seasons, illustrating this trend.

Note: Since Chapter 6 launched in December of 2024 and the number of seasons is still unknown, it has been excluded from the data.

As shown in the graph above, earlier chapters, such as Chapter 1 (11 seasons) and Chapter 2 (8 seasons), lasted around two years, featuring more seasons than in recent times. In contrast, those released since has typically lasted about a year with a faster seasonal cycle.

While Chapter 4 and Chapter 5 each had one more season than Chapter 3, the fifth season for each was shorter month-long throwback seasons — Season OG in Chapter 4 and Chapter 2 Remix in Chapter 5. With Fortnite OG now permanent, it’s expected that Chapter 6 will return to the pattern of four seasons and be a year long.

How long does a season typically last in Fortnite?

The average length of a Fortnite season is 80 days. Over the years, seasons have shifted from shorter, more frequent ones to ones that last around three months.

This trend is reflected in the graph below, which displays every Fortnite season and how many days they lasted when compared to one another:

Dexerto

Two shorter seasons, Season OG (Season 27) and Chapter 2 Remix (Season 32), each lasted just 29 days, slightly skewing the average. However, Chapter 6 Season 1 is scheduled to last 82 days, ending on February 21, which aligns close to the average.

With Chapter 6 also expected to feature four seasons over a year-long period, it looks set for every season in this chapter to follow the pattern of each lasting about three months.

Epic regularly releases mid-season updates and patches, giving players a glimpse of what’s coming in the next Fortnite update, including teasers for all the new content arriving in Chapter 6 Season 2 once the Hunters season ends.

Epic regularly releases mid-season updates and patches, giving players a glimpse of what's coming in the next Fortnite update, including teasers for all the new content arriving in Chapter 6 Season 2 once the Hunters season ends.