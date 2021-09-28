Fortnite Season 8 Super Styles: How to unlock all Blue, Purple & Golden Rune Styles

Super Level Styles have finally arrived in Fortnite Season 8, giving players the chance to unlock new Blue Rune, Purple Rune, and Golden Rune styles for the Battle Pass skins.

Each season of Fortnite, the devs at Epic Games introduce a series of highly desirable Super Styles for the Battle Pass skins. These are typically very difficult to unlock, and give players the ultimate bragging rights when wearing them in a match.

Following the v18.10 update, Fortnite Season 8’s Super Level Styles have arrived in the game. There are Blue Rune, Purple Rune, and Golden Rune styles to unlock for Torin, Charlotte, Kor, Fabio Sparklemane, and J.B. Chimpanski.

In order to unlock these styles, there are a few prerequisites you’ll need to meet, including reaching Level 140 which could take you a while! Below, you’ll find out how to get each runic style for the Battle Pass skins.

Contents

How to get Blue Rune Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Blue Rune Super Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach Level 140.

Claim at least 110 Rewards in the Battle Pass.

Claim 10 Bonus Rewards in the Battle Pass.

How to get Purple Rune Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Purple Rune Super Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach Level 140.

Claim at least 115 Rewards in the Battle Pass.

Claim 15 Bonus Rewards in the Battle Pass.

How to get Golden Rune Super Styles in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Blue Rune Super Styles, you must reach the following requirements:

Reach Level 140.

Claim at least 120 Rewards in the Battle Pass.

Claim 20 Bonus Rewards in the Battle Pass.

As you can see, only the most dedicated Fortnite players will be able to meet all of the prerequisites to unlocking every single Super Level Style on offer in the Season 8 Battle Pass.

To help you find more ways to grind XP and earn Battle Stars, we’ve got a handy guide to leveling up fast in Fortnite Season 8 as well as a guide to all of the Weekly and Character Punchcards.

Will Carnage get Super Styles in Fortnite?

Right now, Marvel villain Carnage doesn’t have any Super Styles to unlock. This might have something to do with the fact that it’s a crossover skin, and its iconic red color scheme is so integral to the character.

Read More: Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Season 8

It seems unlikely that Carnage (or the customizable Toona Fish) will get Super Styles this season, but there’s always a chance Epic could surprise players. Crossover skin Rick Sanchez had Super Styles, after all.

That’s everything you need to know about Super Level Styles in Fortnite Season 8! For more tips and guides like this one, make sure you visit our Fortnite home page.