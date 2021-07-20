Fortnite Season 7 FNCS: Dates & times, prize pool, trios, more

Another round of competitive Fortnite is just around the corner, and Season 7’s FNCS has some notable changes coming that players should be aware of, and we are stoked to see the festivities yet again.

Competitive Fortnite has been on a standstill since the FNCS All-Star Showdown at the end of June, but now, Epic has announced this season’s events which is once again going to feature the trios game mode.

Now, trios worldwide will be practicing in hopes to become the new wielders of the FNCS Axe of Champions, and we’re going to run overall you need to know about this season’s FNCS.

FNCS Season 7 start date

Similar to last season’s FNCS, there’s going to be three rounds of qualifiers for players to participate in, followed up by a Semi-Finals for those who don’t automatically qualify for the FNCS Grand Finals.

The first qualifier is going to begin on July 29/30, and it will continue like this for two following weeks, before the Semi-Finals. Below are all the dates for the qualifier weekends for FNCS Season 7.

July 29: Qualifier 1 – [Middle East]

July 30: Qualifier 1 – [All Regions Except Middle East]

August 12: Qualifier 2 – [Middle East]

August 13: Qualifier 2 – [All Regions Except Middle East]

August 19: Qualifier 3 – [Middle East]

August 20: Qualifier 3 – [All Regions Except Middle East]

“Each open Qualifier occurs across four rounds. The top players from the final round in each region will skip directly to the Finals on September 3rd – 5th. Players will accumulate Series Points based on each Qualifier’s final placements tracked on the Series Leaderboard. Every Qualifier counts, as top performers on the Series Leaderboard will advance into the Semi-Finals,” Epic explained.

Prize Pool

No FNCS is complete without an absolutely loaded prize pool, and it appears Epic has kept the same prize pool for the majority of the regions this time around.

Here is an outline of how the prize pool will be structured per the top ten for each region.

Region 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Europe $300,000 $210,000 $135,000 $120,000 $105,000 $90,000 $75,000 $60,000 $45,000 $30,000 North America East $135,000 $105,000 $69,000 $60,000 $54,000 $45,000 $39,000 $24,000 $15,000 $10,500 North America West $48,000 $34,500 $24,000 $21,000 $15,000 $10,500 $9,000 $7,500 $6,000 $4,500 Brazil $90,000 $75,000 $51,000 $42,000 $30,000 $21,000 $18,000 $15,000 $12,000 $9,000 Asia $36,000 $24,000 $15,000 $12,000 $10,500 $9,000 $7,500 $6,000 $4,500 $3,000 Middle East $30,000 $19,500 $12,000 $9,000 $7,500 $6,600 $5,400 $4,800 $4,200 $2,400 Oceanic $22,500 $15,000 $9,000 $6,300 $5,400 $4,500 $3,900 $3,300 $2,700 $1,800

Once again Europe and North America East have the lion’s share of the prize money, and these regions are touted as producing the most intense action during FNCS.

Reboot Round and Semi-Finals

The Reboot Round for the FNCS Semi-Finals is back once again, and this is used to determine the final teams for the Grand Finals.

Players who fail to qualify for the Finals based on the opening qualifier rounds and the Semi-Finals will duke it out to see who the final trios are.

While we await to see the trios that will prove their worth and qualify for the FNCS Grand Finals, this season’s festivities are bound to be some of the best!