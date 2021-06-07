Fortnite Season 7 patch notes: Downtime, Aliens, Rick & Morty, Superman crossover - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 7, Chapter 2, is just around the corner, and this could be one of the biggest seasons we have had in quite some time. Early news is already pilling in surrounding some of the skins and content coming, so let’s run through our unofficial early patch notes.

The release of any Fortnite season is one that brings all of the communities together, to take in the marvelous job Epic Games have done building up anticipation for each new season.

This time around is no different, as we have had a ton of teasers posted in the lead-up to Season 7, along with multiple leaks about some of the content coming to the game.

Since there is so much information going around at this time, we have compiled all of it into one place for you!

Fortnite Season 7 start time and downtime

It is always a mystery when exactly Epic are going to shut down the game’s servers and start implementing the patch for the new Fortnite Season. But, going off of previous seasons, we have a good understanding of when players can expect to jump into the battlefield.

Downtime should begin around 2:00 am EST – 4:00 am EST on the morning of June 8, 2021, and in other seasons it usually lasts around an hour or two. Though, your game may finish updating prior to the servers going back up, so keep this in mind.

Fortnite Season 7 story trailer

One clue we have to pinpoint this time is that the Season 7 story trailer is set to premiere at 2:00 am EST, so this should indicate when downtime is going to begin.

As well, keep your eyes peeled on the official FortniteStatus Twitter account, as they will announce an official time.

Alien takeover explained

By now, many of you have probably seen the multiple teasers Epic have posted in relation to the alien takeover that is going to occur on Fortnite island. There is a lot to take in at the time, but going off of the teasers there are some notes we can make about the aliens.

Around a few weeks ago, they starting making their presence on the Fortnite map. This came in the form of the Foreshadowing quests, crop circles appearing around the map, and players being randomly abducted during games.

Now, it appears the aliens are hovering over the Fortnite island in their mothership. They have been collecting items from the island to analyze them, possibly to see what is exactly going on within the island.

Catalog Entry #437-887 The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid? Fascinating indeed. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/VJjBro5Jja — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2021

We do not know as of now if aliens are actually going to be interactable NPCs on the map during Season 7, or if they are going to play more of a role in regards to the story. But, this is an exciting time for Fortnite players, and perhaps the most unique season leadup we have had in quite a while.

Rick & Morty and Superman crossover teasers

Fortnite’s creators are well known for collaborating with modern-day brands and incorporating them within Fortnite at some point. This was evident during Season 4, as the entire Battle Pass and map was Marvel-themed, and they are continuing this movement.

On June 6, they posted a new teaser video which many fans noted is a clue that Superman is going to be making its way into the game. An image caption on Twitter says: “When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable”.

This is the effect that Superman’s glasses have on ordinary citizens, as they are not able to see that he is Superman, even though they look identical minus the frames.

Catalog Entry #407-740 When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Then, on June 7 they have posted another teaser which all but confirms Rick and Morty making some sort of appearance within the new season. The item in the middle of the new teaser is a robot from the show Rick and Morty, and it is a subtle but obvious clue that we could see these skins added into the game.

One aspect to note is that both Superman and Rick & Morty are from an extraterrestrial planet, and with the alien takeover theme it makes perfect sense into why they will be appearing.

Leaks: Weapons, Llama changes, more

A new Fortnite season is not complete without an ample amount of leaks and other rumors pilling in from data miners ahead of the new season.

This time around, Epic have been giving ample hints with the teasers they have posted and we know for a fact some of the content coming with the new season.

Among the teasers, HYPEX has noted that the Pulsar 9000 shotgun appeared in one of them, so it seems a new shotgun is coming to the game. On top of that, we have seen two other weapons that look to be some sort of alien technology similar to the Halo Needler and another weapon.

They have also showcased what appears to be weapon charms indicated by the Fishstick toy in the first teaser. These charms are seen in other titles such as Apex Legends and CoD, and will be equipped alongside our guns.

I was told a few days ago from a trusted source that Llamas will receive an update in Season 7, most likely in 17.00! The update is really good and I'd rather not spoil it, but yeah.. Season 7 is gonna be REALLY good! — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

Lastly, Llamas are finally getting some change in the Fortnite Season 7 patch notes, but we do not know the specifics as of now. We can also expect more leaks to pile in within the new few hours, and when downtime starts, it becomes free for all on social media, as data miners are within the files getting all of the content.

Map changes

The Fortnite map is constantly evolving, and throughout Chapter 2 they have tended to mix up the map with at least three new POIs at the beginning of each season.

If we had to guess, our best bet would be on changes to the following locations.

The Spire

Boney Burbs

Sweaty Sands

Misty Meadows

Fortnite Season 7 patch notes: v17.00 update

Epic have not released full patch notes since the onset of Chapter 2, but it is rather easy to compile a list of all the changes players are encountering each season.

Below is a quick list of some of the confirmed and leaked changes in Season 7, and we will be sure to update this as news flows in.

New Pulsar 9000 Shotgun

Alien “Needler” weapon

Alien “Pulse” weapon

Weapon charms added into the game We expect this to be a part of the Battle Pass and weekly challenges for unlocks

Multiple map changes

New consumable items, indicated by the carton of Milk in the first teaser

Rick and Morty and Superman skins within the Battle Pass

Changes to crafting

Changes to Llama’s

This season should be a good one, and we are amped to see the changes Epic are going to make in the Fortnite Season 7 patch notes.