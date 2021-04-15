Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Spire Quests: How to complete & unlock Raz Glyph Master skin - Dexerto

A brand new set of challenges have arrived in Fortnite Season 6: They’re known as Spire Quests, and completing them all will get you the Raz Glyph Master skin.

Season 6 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale has introduced a bunch of new features to The Island including tameable wild animals, Spire Guardian boss fights, and weapon crafting. It’s also unleashed a new set of challenges called Spire Quests.

These lengthy questlines will only be around for Season 6, and will slowly be unlocked part-by-part over several updates, so you won’t be able to complete them all straight away. It’s worth it, though, as doing so will bag you loads of XP and even some cosmetics.

Here are all of the Spire Quest challenges currently available in the game so far, as well as links to detailed guides to complete them where relevant.

All Spire Quests in Fortnite Season 6

There are already plenty of Spire Quests available in Fortnite Season 6, especially after a new batch of challenges were added in the recent v16.20 update. More will be added in future mid-season updates.

These are all the Spire Quests currently live in Fortnite:

More Spire Quests are expected to go live on April 28, so check back then.

How to unlock the Raz Glyph Master skin style

Getting your hands on the Glyph Master skin style for new Fortnite character Raz will take you a long time, but it’s worth it as you’ll also be earning plenty of XP and ticking off the Spire Quests in the process.

Here’s how to get the Raz Glyph Master skin:

Make sure you’ve purchased the Battle Pass. Unlock the Raz skin by reaching Level 50 of the Battle Pass. Complete all of the Spire Quests when they’re released. The Raz Glyph Master skin style will now be in your locker!

Now that you know how to unlock the Raz Glyph Master skin, what are you waiting for? Go and complete those Spire Quests and get your hands on this elusive outfit.

You can also check out our Fortnite Season 6 Weekly Challenges hub for more XP-earning opportunities, and visit our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest news, guides, and leaks.