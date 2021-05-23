 Fortnite Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals: how to watch, trios, schedule - Dexerto
Fortnite Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals: how to watch, trios, schedule

Published: 23/May/2021 19:51

by Nick Farrell
fncs images
Epic Games

We now know all the trios that have qualified for Fortnite’s FNCS Grand Finals. With over a million dollars on the line in certain regions, the action will be intense and you do not want to miss it!

We are once again in the final weeks of a Fortnite season, which also means we are coming to the tail-end of this season’s competitive events. Chapter 2-Season 6 has produced some incredible gameplay thus far, but we are yet to see the best out of some trios.

Over the course of May 22-23, we got to witness all teams duke it out in the semifinals, and we now have a finalized list of what trios are playing in the upcoming Finals. We are going to run over everything you need to know about the upcoming FNCS Grand Finals.

fncs this weekend
Epic Games
All is on the line this coming weekend

How to watch FNCS Season 6 Grand Finals: official stream

There are various ways you can tune into the festivities, there will be players from regions worldwide that will be streaming their direct gameplay. As well, the official Fortnite steam will be live over the weekend, and we’ve included it here for your convenience.

FNCS Grand Finals schedule

The action is going to kick off for most regions on May 29, and will run over the course of two days across every region. However, the Middle East is going to have its FNCS Grand Finals on May 28th, due to scheduling conflicts within the region.

Below is a breakdown of when each region is going to be played.

Region Round Date and time
Europe 1 May 29 @ 6:00 pm BST – 9:00 pm BST
Europe 2 May 30 @ 6:00 pm BST – 9:00 pm BST
North America East 1 May 29 @ 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST
North America East 2 May 30 @ 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST
North America West 1 May 29 @ 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST
North America West 2 May 30 @ 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST
Brazil 1 May 29 @ 3:00 pm EST – 6:00 pm EST
Brazil 2 May 30 @ 3:00 pm EST – 6:00 pm EST
Asia 1 May 29 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
Asia 2 May 30 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
Oceanic 1 May 29 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
Oceanic 2 May 30 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
Middle East 1 May 28 @ 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST
Middle East 2 May 29 @ 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST

FNCS Grand Finals qualified trios

There have been some surprising trios that have not qualified for the Grand Finals. Benjyfishy was one of the notable names to falter in the semifinals, but there are still some stellar trios across all regions competing this weekend.

epikwhale
NRG Esports
Epikwhale and his trio will be looking to repeat in NAW

Along with all the qualified trios from the semifinals, the trios who placed within the top three during the Chapter 2 Season 5 FNCS have pre-qualified for Grand Finals. Further, if your trio placed top three during one of the qualifying weeks, then you have already qualified for Grand Finals.

Nevertheless, the action should be intense over the course of the two rounds, and below is a breakdown of all trios taking part in the upcoming event.

Europe

RedRush 123 L7 xsterioz EV Mappi
bloomadeal perceveal zZz TomzyV1. siko
F9 Marvin EsTy Not BadSnipR
Heretics K1nzell apeks IDrop 7 wakie 7
MCES Andilex Grizi Snayzy xsweeze.mces
Wave Joe stompyrite LootBoy Shadow
Grizi 4zr GUILD TaySon 7 nayte
LootBoy Queasy44 Glоrious TruleX Glоrious TruleX
zеykoo eGenius Sun beGenius Jules
Hottiе Hottiе TRC trippernn
AOS Nexxs scriwy fusіоnz
hycr1s la baguet vorTexr. OVA Night
Shaykoz MCES DKS GO grayinjo
Onyx johku Monaco Anddone exes.jetsku
LootBoy Slender ALOFT Voidd wxlfiez
MDS.meta noetic skyzouw LOSC XpeR
Wave Kikoo 97 NVD Skram NaVi Putrick
Wave Vadeal, BL Noahreyli ӝ rezon ay лол
GUILD Flikk GUILD Аnas Gamma Th0masHD
GUILD Hen 75 WAVE JannisZ oogway 74
Fastroki OVA Pizza4k OVA Ardit
Solarу Floki Homyno Clément GO Decyptos
EvozA Wulfee freеmoк LMNX 97Default
kiryachelfg stormyritelfg Gambit Toose
Refsgaard 7 NVD Endretta 100T MrSavage
Flames FlowiS 4 kejseR dA k1nG 4 Not Hellfire
Solarу BlastR Vitаlity Nikof TrainH Alphaa
AOS nebs bubakмаsteя Devour WaiZ
CANNIBAL JAMSIDE CL Fury Dоmentos

North America East

FS DEGEN FS Αjerss skqttles
noob teyo himpま Tabnae
LG jamper 7 Threats 7 DT Rise
ENDL8SS DEYYGEN ENDLESS MER0 ENDLESS Reverse
TrainH saffy Liquid ЅТRETCН C9 Avery
Dom ﮎ insight duskyッ Spayde OT
C9 nosh nut金 chukkymini wkey
Elite Narwhal Elitе Crunchy Elite Zlem
SEN Aspect XPRT Cazz OA Whofishy
LG Slackes 1P Acornski G2 Jаhq
Cоmmandment FaZe Cented NRG Edgey
BBG Bucke BBG Khanasty G2 MackWood
9LIVES VOIL XPRT Xccept Snakereyli
TMP codgenesis XPRT atoms G2 Coop
PaMstou wCarey Fаtch
Twunti Sully 7eoLeo
Dоlzeur sIaqzz b4byB0ss-eAyr0g
Nobu Beef TNG Lupien TNG NicFN
FaZe Megga Rocаine FаZe Dubs ϟ
JadenShotz C NetZz noob savaje ψ
zum 7 TMP HAPPED ψ TNA STAQI
xerx 15 twitter twixiwnl Chubѕ
Felix – – 4LK Pozed Sparebow – –
Nittle FS casqer G2 Smqcked
Dequented 15 zemobcool tetrobcool
XSET Ceice Liquid Scopеd ENDLESS TRAGIX
Hornеt scylix Adonіs
OA Sticks Chronic Jayѕ Kn1pher
9LIVES TabzG TSM Сo1azo TSG VEDTIME

 

clix fortnite
NRG Esports
Clix and co failed to qualify this time around

North America West

100T Arkhram 100T rehx NRG EpikWhale
tsg kenshi tsg snacky pure chriѕ
XTRA Quinn Jucy TSG dylannx7
TRNL Criizux NORCAL ALITHY555 Frapai
makenset AK Poodle bizqufan932
5G BACKPACKED 5G Nach TRNL Hov
tsg favs XTRA kеnshi XTRA snacky
Pure Hyper реаrl apex kloxic
LIТТLE B TEMPLE B NC zinqxzǃ
100T Falconer XTRA Reeteyy pure chriѕ
AKA Glacе clst domo pure unsightly
Bloom Riversаn NORCAL NATHAN B 5G NATHANIEL B
ketolol skvdoosh Paul.Wrld
Silly Trix Pure Mony Reguletor
5G Bunny PSR Cliprs TwitterHealthyFN
Pure BatmanBugha 5G Walay Devour Sake
outcast avail JAHTER 椰 уutе
TRNL TrashyTHD DemonRosez XTRA verT
xen jagveer Xen Mojo ZH22 Solution
Demonio Luis NaBenjyisVanilaz Apex Cesar
XTRA caleb TRNL Wheels XTRA Tautai
Apex Glowie Apex Hitmarker Apex Foreswear
s m o q finance eggroll eclipse言
SlayaNF ZH22 Zehlo mse -iwnl-
AE Carnage Jаrritоѕ ZH22 Aiden
Assault Baccada 5G LIL TAPER XTRA MIDDADDY
5G JADENNX jеevan PSR Nico
ZD SIDLAHψ Apex Mateoψ pure munk
SetTheMudio Sirbrian-YT HWBT Phntm
bluzro 5G Nigel Balanced Nani

Brazil

kurtz ӝ TCE redlee SNG kıng
FURY sнeco FURY histtory ABT 200 SHEEESH
DEMONTALLS Æ DEMONRIQUE Æ DEMONFRANQUI
9z H4wwk Noble Diamondd TCE spıtflow
Bettolfg ツ Æ germánlfg ツ 9z fаcu
Zenxit ay лол ӝ TRIBE gxT HiT Teuzz 〆
DETONA Kayky NEW insanitr0 NEW Lordtr0
Frаns ktz 1 jpsk1ng
eRa cadu VКS Seeyun faze kіng
гynm7 nw.nov1ce pronexchi
eRa Clipnode Ꮆustyx rоbоtt ӝ
TRNL persa TRNL Ed nicks golden boy
Liquid Pulga Suetam . AG1RRЕ
KG dott1 nw9 xeat ӝ Scarpagraal
rustyachelfg Tecne 7ム Æ fazeryachelfg
washington l2 ndр VillaMix origins
TRIBE thz1n Gabrielh99 L2 L2 technoviking46
Freecss Dio RomeroPDF 9z Randu
pina ム mɑster EG Digai
BrYANNftn Soаres Nuti 200
Losted BOMBA Fаwkes Chagaslfg
DEMONFISHYEY Nahue507. SankuWhale
Lazer Pai Ngolo Alante Granjero 247
Frosтy7 SNG digød моjаk ӝ
ABT pinatake C9 blackoutz ABT Pattaty ϟ
kwxу texzard 200 Dudu 200 SHEEESH
KauaEY ӝ Dioguinho200 203 SHEEESH
Davascotyghjnf zaснzıиии NRG Hardin
шноisмоjа FURY histtory MXRCIONADA

faze king
FaZe
FaZe King is considered by many as one of the world’s best

Asia

CR Qjac7 CR NAETRETCH cr аlice
FCS Fram ncr ALBA まるお HikakinOfficiаl
ごっとらびっと alba L4ex FCS Monster
ce seakhram Runamm CREssway
ぼっととReet ALBA ロッカとSavage すろあとrezon
CRノRuri CR.Frаnciscо Rid WildHawk ゆ機
rainyxyz NSR みや cr yusewimps
童 ragis 貞 Riddle Maugraal KUREN 王
しゅんしゃんだ LCF りる yamathy.
GW_Lettuce GW Hamuppi はむっぴ撲滅隊隊長どきん
NorCal Kensh fcs 5tzuyu ImperialDeb
CE Fortik, OVA pizdun CE leyyner
еverlasting, Washed P1ay2r x1now
крыса0_о MRE Walver CE ℤötαχ
xshinoaxyz スイッチ勢かげとら Avid -o-
adam the gamer. fiz the gamer zuity the gamer
Dеаdman CCCALBAだん五条悟 alba rakenset
CA.Naoyä Мenhell STRONG HUMАN
Reisy 32 LODSTK, OWM 梵天 佐野万次郎
ALBA Swillium LCF XXXX ごーるでんくれめんす
KSGK TS ゆ機 KSGK Pega SHINCK ON TOP
YouTube Hibiki VL 猫愛好家れん RiaM kyapi
demon x CE Moon fcs zuko.
Brian2918 lcf Ryle 7 ぴなぐらーるだ
CЕ 2SNgNl CE fa1zzyy CE Jozya
xsweeze.cor Secret champion みりむだ
KWZ Allen shamokiy CE Force ӝ
rаru GW_Albedo GW_Buyuriru
ALBAジブ娘プリティーととち〆 GW_Kurara ALBA Melоn
svl koa NCRリテイルローのしゅうと A2 こよた

Oceanic

PRDX Midnite Mako Vujcich jft celdom
Flenny 6s oogway 74 dist8
OAHMEDO Astoh ӝ Mammal
РWR Мuz PWR looter speedy at pub
Agent SorifGoms spg bercanvolx syncyfishy
GLM x2Suns tp twitch tuii MADE Korq
VR 2Faulty MG m1 saqo.rar
basil 74 HVT Forbes Jace 75
ronin FA MG rahcks Agеnt Jake
JFT goeg JFT scammed uwu JFT xalkerr
bаthan CLR Zedox GLM sio
x2 ルダン, Cоde x2Twins egirl newbatoon
noob jynx wavyalecc PWR worthy
TM bluezie VR rip VRTX Mania
SPG Dj MG cryz marz.
JFT Prhzy Vоrtexzr GLM sunz
GLM oreo chainz onfroy IIlIIlIIlIIlIIll
repulseszn HVT Eshz raіku
kуrо. elusive PRDX Fhaqs
ɢʟᴍ ꜱᴘɪᴋᴇʀ, Slixnz Mako Baily
bonaѕ utube bmp GUILD Soaked 7
CarriedByJerian TF Gazer CLR Wreckless
Movrickzrr arсtіc, VRTX Tekmarr
ѕynr fallen 68 gek
upR Xcon flews ӝ SADLА
Agent Thrusty TM Jvano ӝ MrTassie ӝ
GLM Results GLM Snow GLM Precks
raptаh BBG Pumpkin Psyper
PRDX Oatley Fresh rеl_fn
CLR baffy, CLR qeaxzy caryion is taken

Disclaimer: Middle East has had multiple trios separate since Chapter 2 Season 5, so we will be compiling their list when results are finalized. 

Reboot Round winners

FNCS produces some of the best action in Fortnite

The final three teams in each region were decided through a special event called the Reboot Round. This is where trios who placed 7th-17th during the semifinals played a series of games to decide who would be joining the other trios in the Grand Finals.

Here are all the winners from each region for the Reboot Round:

  • Europe
    • TBD
  • North America East
    • TBD
  • North America West
    • TBD
  • Brazil
    • TBD
  • Asia
    • OWM まいぽり, OWM ぽて, 日本生まれジャパニーズ育ち, ALBAひろ, Ruiサナ, Liberta ペぽ and MONKEY.G.SULZY, YOUTH.スイッチ勢のサルジー, YOUTH.なかやまきんに君
  • Oceanic
    • cryptоn, sixxx.me, tm aspect, calеbb, distаntt, Mooteeа and twitter rochehfn, m0untаin, kxunaiXX
  • Middle East
    • Eagle DRaFTell, NMR TooKE 2.0, Sonic Naif, Rakan Fo, Epik3z, Suły and Saud iwnl -a-, POWER GntL, РOWER LIQUID

Be sure to let us know if you will be tuning into the action this coming weekend, and who you see coming out on top!

