Fortnite Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals: how to watch, trios, schedule - Dexerto

We now know all the trios that have qualified for Fortnite’s FNCS Grand Finals. With over a million dollars on the line in certain regions, the action will be intense and you do not want to miss it!
We are once again in the final weeks of a Fortnite season, which also means we are coming to the tail-end of this season’s competitive events. Chapter 2-Season 6 has produced some incredible gameplay thus far, but we are yet to see the best out of some trios.
Over the course of May 22-23, we got to witness all teams duke it out in the semifinals, and we now have a finalized list of what trios are playing in the upcoming Finals. We are going to run over everything you need to know about the upcoming FNCS Grand Finals.
How to watch FNCS Season 6 Grand Finals: official stream
There are various ways you can tune into the festivities, there will be players from regions worldwide that will be streaming their direct gameplay. As well, the official Fortnite steam will be live over the weekend, and we’ve included it here for your convenience.
FNCS Grand Finals schedule
The action is going to kick off for most regions on May 29, and will run over the course of two days across every region. However, the Middle East is going to have its FNCS Grand Finals on May 28th, due to scheduling conflicts within the region.
Below is a breakdown of when each region is going to be played.
|Region
|Round
|Date and time
|Europe
|1
|May 29 @ 6:00 pm BST – 9:00 pm BST
|Europe
|2
|May 30 @ 6:00 pm BST – 9:00 pm BST
|North America East
|1
|May 29 @ 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST
|North America East
|2
|May 30 @ 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST
|North America West
|1
|May 29 @ 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST
|North America West
|2
|May 30 @ 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST
|Brazil
|1
|May 29 @ 3:00 pm EST – 6:00 pm EST
|Brazil
|2
|May 30 @ 3:00 pm EST – 6:00 pm EST
|Asia
|1
|May 29 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
|Asia
|2
|May 30 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
|Oceanic
|1
|May 29 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
|Oceanic
|2
|May 30 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST
|Middle East
|1
|May 28 @ 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST
|Middle East
|2
|May 29 @ 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST
FNCS Grand Finals qualified trios
There have been some surprising trios that have not qualified for the Grand Finals. Benjyfishy was one of the notable names to falter in the semifinals, but there are still some stellar trios across all regions competing this weekend.
Along with all the qualified trios from the semifinals, the trios who placed within the top three during the Chapter 2 Season 5 FNCS have pre-qualified for Grand Finals. Further, if your trio placed top three during one of the qualifying weeks, then you have already qualified for Grand Finals.
Nevertheless, the action should be intense over the course of the two rounds, and below is a breakdown of all trios taking part in the upcoming event.
Europe
|RedRush 123
|L7 xsterioz
|EV Mappi
|bloomadeal
|perceveal zZz
|TomzyV1. siko
|F9 Marvin
|EsTy
|Not BadSnipR
|Heretics K1nzell
|apeks IDrop 7
|wakie 7
|MCES Andilex
|Grizi Snayzy
|xsweeze.mces
|Wave Joe
|stompyrite
|LootBoy Shadow
|Grizi 4zr
|GUILD TaySon 7
|nayte
|LootBoy Queasy44
|Glоrious TruleX
|Glоrious TruleX
|zеykoo
|eGenius Sun
|beGenius Jules
|Hottiе
|Hottiе
|TRC trippernn
|AOS Nexxs
|scriwy
|fusіоnz
|hycr1s la baguet
|vorTexr.
|OVA Night
|Shaykoz
|MCES DKS
|GO grayinjo
|Onyx johku
|Monaco Anddone
|exes.jetsku
|LootBoy Slender
|ALOFT Voidd
|wxlfiez
|MDS.meta
|noetic skyzouw
|LOSC XpeR
|Wave Kikoo 97
|NVD Skram
|NaVi Putrick
|Wave Vadeal,
|BL Noahreyli ӝ
|rezon ay лол
|GUILD Flikk
|GUILD Аnas
|Gamma Th0masHD
|GUILD Hen 75
|WAVE JannisZ
|oogway 74
|Fastroki
|OVA Pizza4k
|OVA Ardit
|Solarу Floki
|Homyno Clément
|GO Decyptos
|EvozA Wulfee
|freеmoк
|LMNX 97Default
|kiryachelfg
|stormyritelfg
|Gambit Toose
|Refsgaard 7
|NVD Endretta
|100T MrSavage
|Flames FlowiS
|4 kejseR dA k1nG
|4 Not Hellfire
|Solarу BlastR
|Vitаlity Nikof
|TrainH Alphaa
|AOS nebs
|bubakмаsteя
|Devour WaiZ
|CANNIBAL JAMSIDE
|CL Fury
|Dоmentos
North America East
|FS DEGEN
|FS Αjerss
|skqttles
|noob teyo
|himpま
|Tabnae
|LG jamper 7
|Threats 7
|DT Rise
|ENDL8SS DEYYGEN
|ENDLESS MER0
|ENDLESS Reverse
|TrainH saffy
|Liquid ЅТRETCН
|C9 Avery
|Dom ﮎ
|insight duskyッ
|Spayde OT
|C9 nosh
|nut金
|chukkymini wkey
|Elite Narwhal
|Elitе Crunchy
|Elite Zlem
|SEN Aspect
|XPRT Cazz
|OA Whofishy
|LG Slackes
|1P Acornski
|G2 Jаhq
|Cоmmandment
|FaZe Cented
|NRG Edgey
|BBG Bucke
|BBG Khanasty
|G2 MackWood
|9LIVES VOIL
|XPRT Xccept
|Snakereyli
|TMP codgenesis
|XPRT atoms
|G2 Coop
|PaMstou
|wCarey
|Fаtch
|Twunti
|Sully
|7eoLeo
|Dоlzeur
|sIaqzz
|b4byB0ss-eAyr0g
|Nobu Beef
|TNG Lupien
|TNG NicFN
|FaZe Megga
|Rocаine
|FаZe Dubs ϟ
|JadenShotz
|C NetZz
|noob savaje ψ
|zum 7
|TMP HAPPED ψ
|TNA STAQI
|xerx 15
|twitter twixiwnl
|Chubѕ
|Felix – –
|4LK Pozed
|Sparebow – –
|Nittle
|FS casqer
|G2 Smqcked
|Dequented 15
|zemobcool
|tetrobcool
|XSET Ceice
|Liquid Scopеd
|ENDLESS TRAGIX
|Hornеt
|scylix
|Adonіs
|OA Sticks
|Chronic Jayѕ
|Kn1pher
|9LIVES TabzG
|TSM Сo1azo
|TSG VEDTIME
North America West
|100T Arkhram
|100T rehx
|NRG EpikWhale
|tsg kenshi
|tsg snacky
|pure chriѕ
|XTRA Quinn
|Jucy
|TSG dylannx7
|TRNL Criizux
|NORCAL ALITHY555
|Frapai
|makenset
|AK Poodle
|bizqufan932
|5G BACKPACKED
|5G Nach
|TRNL Hov
|tsg favs
|XTRA kеnshi
|XTRA snacky
|Pure Hyper
|реаrl
|apex kloxic
|LIТТLE B
|TEMPLE B
|NC zinqxzǃ
|100T Falconer
|XTRA Reeteyy
|pure chriѕ
|AKA Glacе
|clst domo
|pure unsightly
|Bloom Riversаn
|NORCAL NATHAN B
|5G NATHANIEL B
|ketolol
|skvdoosh
|Paul.Wrld
|Silly Trix
|Pure Mony
|Reguletor
|5G Bunny
|PSR Cliprs
|TwitterHealthyFN
|Pure BatmanBugha
|5G Walay
|Devour Sake
|outcast avail
|JAHTER 椰
|уutе
|TRNL TrashyTHD
|DemonRosez
|XTRA verT
|xen jagveer
|Xen Mojo
|ZH22 Solution
|Demonio Luis
|NaBenjyisVanilaz
|Apex Cesar
|XTRA caleb
|TRNL Wheels
|XTRA Tautai
|Apex Glowie
|Apex Hitmarker
|Apex Foreswear
|s m o q
|finance eggroll
|eclipse言
|SlayaNF
|ZH22 Zehlo
|mse -iwnl-
|AE Carnage
|Jаrritоѕ
|ZH22 Aiden
|Assault Baccada
|5G LIL TAPER
|XTRA MIDDADDY
|5G JADENNX
|jеevan
|PSR Nico
|ZD SIDLAHψ
|Apex Mateoψ
|pure munk
|SetTheMudio
|Sirbrian-YT
|HWBT Phntm
|bluzro
|5G Nigel
|Balanced Nani
Brazil
|kurtz ӝ
|TCE redlee
|SNG kıng
|FURY sнeco
|FURY histtory
|ABT 200 SHEEESH
|DEMONTALLS
|Æ DEMONRIQUE
|Æ DEMONFRANQUI
|9z H4wwk
|Noble Diamondd
|TCE spıtflow
|Bettolfg ツ
|Æ germánlfg ツ
|9z fаcu
|Zenxit ay лол ӝ
|TRIBE gxT
|HiT Teuzz 〆
|DETONA Kayky
|NEW insanitr0
|NEW Lordtr0
|Frаns
|ktz 1
|jpsk1ng
|eRa cadu
|VКS Seeyun
|faze kіng
|гynm7
|nw.nov1ce
|pronexchi
|eRa Clipnode
|Ꮆustyx
|rоbоtt ӝ
|TRNL persa
|TRNL Ed
|nicks golden boy
|Liquid Pulga
|Suetam .
|AG1RRЕ
|KG dott1
|nw9 xeat ӝ
|Scarpagraal
|rustyachelfg
|Tecne 7ム
|Æ fazeryachelfg
|washington l2
|ndр
|VillaMix origins
|TRIBE thz1n
|Gabrielh99 L2 L2
|technoviking46
|Freecss Dio
|RomeroPDF
|9z Randu
|pina ム
|mɑster
|EG Digai
|BrYANNftn
|Soаres
|Nuti 200
|Losted BOMBA
|Fаwkes
|Chagaslfg
|DEMONFISHYEY
|Nahue507.
|SankuWhale
|Lazer Pai
|Ngolo Alante
|Granjero 247
|Frosтy7
|SNG digød
|моjаk ӝ
|ABT pinatake
|C9 blackoutz
|ABT Pattaty ϟ
|kwxу
|texzard 200
|Dudu 200 SHEEESH
|KauaEY ӝ
|Dioguinho200
|203 SHEEESH
|Davascotyghjnf
|zaснzıиии
|NRG Hardin
|washington l2
|ndр
|VillaMix origins
|шноisмоjа
|FURY histtory
|MXRCIONADA
Asia
|CR Qjac7
|CR NAETRETCH
|cr аlice
|FCS Fram ncr
|ALBA まるお
|HikakinOfficiаl
|ごっとらびっと
|alba L4ex
|FCS Monster
|ce seakhram
|Runamm
|CREssway
|ぼっととReet
|ALBA ロッカとSavage
|すろあとrezon
|CRノRuri
|CR.Frаnciscо
|Rid WildHawk ゆ機
|rainyxyz
|NSR みや
|cr yusewimps
|童 ragis 貞
|Riddle Maugraal
|KUREN 王
|しゅんしゃんだ
|LCF りる
|yamathy.
|GW_Lettuce
|GW Hamuppi
|はむっぴ撲滅隊隊長どきん
|NorCal Kensh
|fcs 5tzuyu
|ImperialDeb
|CE Fortik,
|OVA pizdun
|CE leyyner
|еverlasting,
|Washed P1ay2r
|x1now
|крыса0_о
|MRE Walver
|CE ℤötαχ
|xshinoaxyz
|スイッチ勢かげとら
|Avid -o-
|adam the gamer.
|fiz the gamer
|zuity the gamer
|Dеаdman
|CCCALBAだん五条悟
|alba rakenset
|CA.Naoyä
|Мenhell
|STRONG HUMАN
|Reisy 32
|LODSTK, OWM
|梵天 佐野万次郎
|ALBA Swillium
|LCF XXXX
|ごーるでんくれめんす
|KSGK TS ゆ機
|KSGK Pega
|SHINCK ON TOP
|YouTube Hibiki
|VL 猫愛好家れん
|RiaM kyapi
|demon x
|CE Moon
|fcs zuko.
|Brian2918
|lcf Ryle 7
|ぴなぐらーるだ
|CЕ 2SNgNl
|CE fa1zzyy
|CE Jozya
|xsweeze.cor
|Secret champion
|みりむだ
|KWZ Allen
|shamokiy
|CE Force ӝ
|rаru
|GW_Albedo
|GW_Buyuriru
|ALBAジブ娘プリティーととち〆
|GW_Kurara
|ALBA Melоn
|svl koa
|NCRリテイルローのしゅうと
|A2 こよた
Oceanic
|PRDX Midnite
|Mako Vujcich
|jft celdom
|Flenny
|6s oogway 74
|dist8
|OAHMEDO
|Astoh ӝ
|Mammal
|РWR Мuz
|PWR looter
|speedy at pub
|Agent SorifGoms
|spg bercanvolx
|syncyfishy
|GLM x2Suns
|tp twitch tuii
|MADE Korq
|VR 2Faulty
|MG m1
|saqo.rar
|basil 74
|HVT Forbes
|Jace 75
|ronin FA
|MG rahcks
|Agеnt Jake
|JFT goeg
|JFT scammed uwu
|JFT xalkerr
|bаthan
|CLR Zedox
|GLM sio
|x2 ルダン,
|Cоde x2Twins
|egirl newbatoon
|noob jynx
|wavyalecc
|PWR worthy
|TM bluezie
|VR rip
|VRTX Mania
|SPG Dj
|MG cryz
|marz.
|JFT Prhzy
|Vоrtexzr
|GLM sunz
|GLM oreo
|chainz onfroy
|IIlIIlIIlIIlIIll
|repulseszn
|HVT Eshz
|raіku
|kуrо.
|elusive
|PRDX Fhaqs
|ɢʟᴍ ꜱᴘɪᴋᴇʀ,
|Slixnz
|Mako Baily
|bonaѕ
|utube bmp
|GUILD Soaked 7
|CarriedByJerian
|TF Gazer
|CLR Wreckless
|Movrickzrr
|arсtіc,
|VRTX Tekmarr
|ѕynr
|fallen
|68 gek
|upR Xcon
|flews ӝ
|SADLА
|Agent Thrusty
|TM Jvano ӝ
|MrTassie ӝ
|GLM Results
|GLM Snow
|GLM Precks
|raptаh
|BBG Pumpkin
|Psyper
|PRDX Oatley
|Fresh
|rеl_fn
|CLR baffy,
|CLR qeaxzy
|caryion is taken
Disclaimer: Middle East has had multiple trios separate since Chapter 2 Season 5, so we will be compiling their list when results are finalized.
Reboot Round winners
The final three teams in each region were decided through a special event called the Reboot Round. This is where trios who placed 7th-17th during the semifinals played a series of games to decide who would be joining the other trios in the Grand Finals.
Here are all the winners from each region for the Reboot Round:
- Europe
- TBD
- North America East
- TBD
- North America West
- TBD
- Brazil
- TBD
- Asia
- OWM まいぽり, OWM ぽて, 日本生まれジャパニーズ育ち, ALBAひろ, Ruiサナ, Liberta ペぽ and MONKEY.G.SULZY, YOUTH.スイッチ勢のサルジー, YOUTH.なかやまきんに君
- Oceanic
- cryptоn, sixxx.me, tm aspect, calеbb, distаntt, Mooteeа and twitter rochehfn, m0untаin, kxunaiXX
- Middle East
- Eagle DRaFTell, NMR TooKE 2.0, Sonic Naif, Rakan Fo, Epik3z, Suły and Saud iwnl -a-, POWER GntL, РOWER LIQUID
Be sure to let us know if you will be tuning into the action this coming weekend, and who you see coming out on top!
