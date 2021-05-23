Fortnite Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals: how to watch, trios, schedule - Dexerto

We now know all the trios that have qualified for Fortnite’s FNCS Grand Finals. With over a million dollars on the line in certain regions, the action will be intense and you do not want to miss it!

We are once again in the final weeks of a Fortnite season, which also means we are coming to the tail-end of this season’s competitive events. Chapter 2-Season 6 has produced some incredible gameplay thus far, but we are yet to see the best out of some trios.

Over the course of May 22-23, we got to witness all teams duke it out in the semifinals, and we now have a finalized list of what trios are playing in the upcoming Finals. We are going to run over everything you need to know about the upcoming FNCS Grand Finals.

How to watch FNCS Season 6 Grand Finals: official stream

There are various ways you can tune into the festivities, there will be players from regions worldwide that will be streaming their direct gameplay. As well, the official Fortnite steam will be live over the weekend, and we’ve included it here for your convenience.

FNCS Grand Finals schedule

The action is going to kick off for most regions on May 29, and will run over the course of two days across every region. However, the Middle East is going to have its FNCS Grand Finals on May 28th, due to scheduling conflicts within the region.

Below is a breakdown of when each region is going to be played.

Region Round Date and time Europe 1 May 29 @ 6:00 pm BST – 9:00 pm BST Europe 2 May 30 @ 6:00 pm BST – 9:00 pm BST North America East 1 May 29 @ 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST North America East 2 May 30 @ 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST North America West 1 May 29 @ 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST North America West 2 May 30 @ 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST Brazil 1 May 29 @ 3:00 pm EST – 6:00 pm EST Brazil 2 May 30 @ 3:00 pm EST – 6:00 pm EST Asia 1 May 29 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST Asia 2 May 30 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST Oceanic 1 May 29 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST Oceanic 2 May 30 @ 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST Middle East 1 May 28 @ 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST Middle East 2 May 29 @ 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST

FNCS Grand Finals qualified trios

There have been some surprising trios that have not qualified for the Grand Finals. Benjyfishy was one of the notable names to falter in the semifinals, but there are still some stellar trios across all regions competing this weekend.

Along with all the qualified trios from the semifinals, the trios who placed within the top three during the Chapter 2 Season 5 FNCS have pre-qualified for Grand Finals. Further, if your trio placed top three during one of the qualifying weeks, then you have already qualified for Grand Finals.

Nevertheless, the action should be intense over the course of the two rounds, and below is a breakdown of all trios taking part in the upcoming event.

Europe

RedRush 123 L7 xsterioz EV Mappi bloomadeal perceveal zZz TomzyV1. siko F9 Marvin EsTy Not BadSnipR Heretics K1nzell apeks IDrop 7 wakie 7 MCES Andilex Grizi Snayzy xsweeze.mces Wave Joe stompyrite LootBoy Shadow Grizi 4zr GUILD TaySon 7 nayte LootBoy Queasy44 Glоrious TruleX Glоrious TruleX zеykoo eGenius Sun beGenius Jules Hottiе Hottiе TRC trippernn AOS Nexxs scriwy fusіоnz hycr1s la baguet vorTexr. OVA Night Shaykoz MCES DKS GO grayinjo Onyx johku Monaco Anddone exes.jetsku LootBoy Slender ALOFT Voidd wxlfiez MDS.meta noetic skyzouw LOSC XpeR Wave Kikoo 97 NVD Skram NaVi Putrick Wave Vadeal, BL Noahreyli ӝ rezon ay лол GUILD Flikk GUILD Аnas Gamma Th0masHD GUILD Hen 75 WAVE JannisZ oogway 74 Fastroki OVA Pizza4k OVA Ardit Solarу Floki Homyno Clément GO Decyptos EvozA Wulfee freеmoк LMNX 97Default kiryachelfg stormyritelfg Gambit Toose Refsgaard 7 NVD Endretta 100T MrSavage Flames FlowiS 4 kejseR dA k1nG 4 Not Hellfire Solarу BlastR Vitаlity Nikof TrainH Alphaa AOS nebs bubakмаsteя Devour WaiZ CANNIBAL JAMSIDE CL Fury Dоmentos

North America East

FS DEGEN FS Αjerss skqttles noob teyo himpま Tabnae LG jamper 7 Threats 7 DT Rise ENDL8SS DEYYGEN ENDLESS MER0 ENDLESS Reverse TrainH saffy Liquid ЅТRETCН C9 Avery Dom ﮎ insight duskyッ Spayde OT C9 nosh nut金 chukkymini wkey Elite Narwhal Elitе Crunchy Elite Zlem SEN Aspect XPRT Cazz OA Whofishy LG Slackes 1P Acornski G2 Jаhq Cоmmandment FaZe Cented NRG Edgey BBG Bucke BBG Khanasty G2 MackWood 9LIVES VOIL XPRT Xccept Snakereyli TMP codgenesis XPRT atoms G2 Coop PaMstou wCarey Fаtch Twunti Sully 7eoLeo Dоlzeur sIaqzz b4byB0ss-eAyr0g Nobu Beef TNG Lupien TNG NicFN FaZe Megga Rocаine FаZe Dubs ϟ JadenShotz C NetZz noob savaje ψ zum 7 TMP HAPPED ψ TNA STAQI xerx 15 twitter twixiwnl Chubѕ Felix – – 4LK Pozed Sparebow – – Nittle FS casqer G2 Smqcked Dequented 15 zemobcool tetrobcool XSET Ceice Liquid Scopеd ENDLESS TRAGIX Hornеt scylix Adonіs OA Sticks Chronic Jayѕ Kn1pher 9LIVES TabzG TSM Сo1azo TSG VEDTIME

North America West

100T Arkhram 100T rehx NRG EpikWhale tsg kenshi tsg snacky pure chriѕ XTRA Quinn Jucy TSG dylannx7 TRNL Criizux NORCAL ALITHY555 Frapai makenset AK Poodle bizqufan932 5G BACKPACKED 5G Nach TRNL Hov tsg favs XTRA kеnshi XTRA snacky Pure Hyper реаrl apex kloxic LIТТLE B TEMPLE B NC zinqxzǃ 100T Falconer XTRA Reeteyy pure chriѕ AKA Glacе clst domo pure unsightly Bloom Riversаn NORCAL NATHAN B 5G NATHANIEL B ketolol skvdoosh Paul.Wrld Silly Trix Pure Mony Reguletor 5G Bunny PSR Cliprs TwitterHealthyFN Pure BatmanBugha 5G Walay Devour Sake outcast avail JAHTER 椰 уutе TRNL TrashyTHD DemonRosez XTRA verT xen jagveer Xen Mojo ZH22 Solution Demonio Luis NaBenjyisVanilaz Apex Cesar XTRA caleb TRNL Wheels XTRA Tautai Apex Glowie Apex Hitmarker Apex Foreswear s m o q finance eggroll eclipse言 SlayaNF ZH22 Zehlo mse -iwnl- AE Carnage Jаrritоѕ ZH22 Aiden Assault Baccada 5G LIL TAPER XTRA MIDDADDY 5G JADENNX jеevan PSR Nico ZD SIDLAHψ Apex Mateoψ pure munk SetTheMudio Sirbrian-YT HWBT Phntm bluzro 5G Nigel Balanced Nani

Brazil

kurtz ӝ TCE redlee SNG kıng FURY sнeco FURY histtory ABT 200 SHEEESH DEMONTALLS Æ DEMONRIQUE Æ DEMONFRANQUI 9z H4wwk Noble Diamondd TCE spıtflow Bettolfg ツ Æ germánlfg ツ 9z fаcu Zenxit ay лол ӝ TRIBE gxT HiT Teuzz 〆 DETONA Kayky NEW insanitr0 NEW Lordtr0 Frаns ktz 1 jpsk1ng eRa cadu VКS Seeyun faze kіng гynm7 nw.nov1ce pronexchi eRa Clipnode Ꮆustyx rоbоtt ӝ TRNL persa TRNL Ed nicks golden boy Liquid Pulga Suetam . AG1RRЕ KG dott1 nw9 xeat ӝ Scarpagraal rustyachelfg Tecne 7ム Æ fazeryachelfg washington l2 ndр VillaMix origins TRIBE thz1n Gabrielh99 L2 L2 technoviking46 Freecss Dio RomeroPDF 9z Randu pina ム mɑster EG Digai BrYANNftn Soаres Nuti 200 Losted BOMBA Fаwkes Chagaslfg DEMONFISHYEY Nahue507. SankuWhale Lazer Pai Ngolo Alante Granjero 247 Frosтy7 SNG digød моjаk ӝ ABT pinatake C9 blackoutz ABT Pattaty ϟ kwxу texzard 200 Dudu 200 SHEEESH KauaEY ӝ Dioguinho200 203 SHEEESH Davascotyghjnf zaснzıиии NRG Hardin washington l2 ndр VillaMix origins шноisмоjа FURY histtory MXRCIONADA

Asia

CR Qjac7 CR NAETRETCH cr аlice FCS Fram ncr ALBA まるお HikakinOfficiаl ごっとらびっと alba L4ex FCS Monster ce seakhram Runamm CREssway ぼっととReet ALBA ロッカとSavage すろあとrezon CRノRuri CR.Frаnciscо Rid WildHawk ゆ機 rainyxyz NSR みや cr yusewimps 童 ragis 貞 Riddle Maugraal KUREN 王 しゅんしゃんだ LCF りる yamathy. GW_Lettuce GW Hamuppi はむっぴ撲滅隊隊長どきん NorCal Kensh fcs 5tzuyu ImperialDeb CE Fortik, OVA pizdun CE leyyner еverlasting, Washed P1ay2r x1now крыса0_о MRE Walver CE ℤötαχ xshinoaxyz スイッチ勢かげとら Avid -o- adam the gamer. fiz the gamer zuity the gamer Dеаdman CCCALBAだん五条悟 alba rakenset CA.Naoyä Мenhell STRONG HUMАN Reisy 32 LODSTK, OWM 梵天 佐野万次郎 ALBA Swillium LCF XXXX ごーるでんくれめんす KSGK TS ゆ機 KSGK Pega SHINCK ON TOP YouTube Hibiki VL 猫愛好家れん RiaM kyapi demon x CE Moon fcs zuko. Brian2918 lcf Ryle 7 ぴなぐらーるだ CЕ 2SNgNl CE fa1zzyy CE Jozya xsweeze.cor Secret champion みりむだ KWZ Allen shamokiy CE Force ӝ rаru GW_Albedo GW_Buyuriru ALBAジブ娘プリティーととち〆 GW_Kurara ALBA Melоn svl koa NCRリテイルローのしゅうと A2 こよた

Oceanic

PRDX Midnite Mako Vujcich jft celdom Flenny 6s oogway 74 dist8 OAHMEDO Astoh ӝ Mammal РWR Мuz PWR looter speedy at pub Agent SorifGoms spg bercanvolx syncyfishy GLM x2Suns tp twitch tuii MADE Korq VR 2Faulty MG m1 saqo.rar basil 74 HVT Forbes Jace 75 ronin FA MG rahcks Agеnt Jake JFT goeg JFT scammed uwu JFT xalkerr bаthan CLR Zedox GLM sio x2 ルダン, Cоde x2Twins egirl newbatoon noob jynx wavyalecc PWR worthy TM bluezie VR rip VRTX Mania SPG Dj MG cryz marz. JFT Prhzy Vоrtexzr GLM sunz GLM oreo chainz onfroy IIlIIlIIlIIlIIll repulseszn HVT Eshz raіku kуrо. elusive PRDX Fhaqs ɢʟᴍ ꜱᴘɪᴋᴇʀ, Slixnz Mako Baily bonaѕ utube bmp GUILD Soaked 7 CarriedByJerian TF Gazer CLR Wreckless Movrickzrr arсtіc, VRTX Tekmarr ѕynr fallen 68 gek upR Xcon flews ӝ SADLА Agent Thrusty TM Jvano ӝ MrTassie ӝ GLM Results GLM Snow GLM Precks raptаh BBG Pumpkin Psyper PRDX Oatley Fresh rеl_fn CLR baffy, CLR qeaxzy caryion is taken

Disclaimer: Middle East has had multiple trios separate since Chapter 2 Season 5, so we will be compiling their list when results are finalized.

Reboot Round winners

The final three teams in each region were decided through a special event called the Reboot Round. This is where trios who placed 7th-17th during the semifinals played a series of games to decide who would be joining the other trios in the Grand Finals.

Here are all the winners from each region for the Reboot Round:

Asia OWM まいぽり, OWM ぽて, 日本生まれジャパニーズ育ち, ALBAひろ, Ruiサナ, Liberta ペぽ and MONKEY.G.SULZY, YOUTH.スイッチ勢のサルジー, YOUTH.なかやまきんに君

Oceanic cryptоn, sixxx.me, tm aspect, calеbb, distаntt, Mooteeа and twitter rochehfn, m0untаin, kxunaiXX

Middle East Eagle DRaFTell, NMR TooKE 2.0, Sonic Naif, Rakan Fo, Epik3z, Suły and Saud iwnl -a-, POWER GntL, РOWER LIQUID



Be sure to let us know if you will be tuning into the action this coming weekend, and who you see coming out on top!