Fortnite Season 4 makes fans nostalgic for old Hasbro Marvel action figures

A 2014 Hasbro commercial for Marvel toys hit Fortnite players in their feelings, as some of the scenes and features shown in the ad look strangely similar to the features in Chapter 5 Season 4.

This second Marvel-themed Fortnite season allows players to mix and match superhero parts to create their ultimate Marvel-inspired character.

If you’ve got Marvel skins, you can deck out your avatar with your favorite heroes’ mythic loot. During a battle royale match, you might run into Deadpool sporting Doctor Doom’s gauntlets or Peelverine ditching his claws to sport the War Machine Arsenal gloves.

While Marvel is the main theme, one sharp-eyed player stumbled upon an old Hasbro ad that is surprisingly similar to Fortnite season and shared it on Reddit.

The commercial, from 2014, featured Super Hero Mashers, a toy line that allowed kids to mix and match Marvel heroes.

The ad featured Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Doom, Iron Man, and Wolverine – the same characters that are front and center in Fortnite.

In the commercial, Spider-Man even hurls Captain America’s shield at Doctor Doom – the not-so-villain of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 – in a move that Fortnite players can currently recreate. However, the Captain America shield is, shall we say, slightly less shield-y after the recent nerfs.

The Redditors had a blast with this discovery. One user joked, “Fortnite is basically just buying action figures and playing with them.”

Most comments show a shared sense of nostalgia, with many agreeing, “they were goated toys.”

One player even thanked the owner of the post for reminding them they owned some of the Marvel Mashers. “Now I have the urge to mess with them in the morning,” they shared.

Whether Epic Games took a page from Hasbro’s toy catalog is a mystery. Unfortunately, while Chapter 5 Season 4 mixes Marvel and nostalgia, it’s not hitting all the right notes.

Earlier this season, Fortnite fans griped about the lack of new Marvel-themed skins available. They also slammed one specific medallion as “useless.”