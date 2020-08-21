Fortnite Season 4 leaked teaser confirms new Marvel theme

The very first Fortnite Season 4, Chapter 2 teaser has been leaked, confirming a new theme. The source of the leak might be the most unlikely you could imagine, too, as it dropped on the Nintendo eShop of all places.

There has been talk of the next Fortnite Battle Royale season taking on yet another superhero theme, with Thor being mentioned by countless leakers in recent times.

Advertisement

Epic Games, however, have been radio silent on the matter. They recently revealed a very casual looking Jonesy skin that looked something like Thor in The Avengers: Endgame, although some fans may have been accused of clutching at straws for that one. Then, data miners like HYPEX started to find clues in the files.

Now, on August 21, the theme appears to have been leaked.

Advertisement

Fortnite and Marvel have had many a cross-over in recent years.

New Fortnite Season 4 theme leaked

A frenzy of Twitter posts will have hit all Fortnite player timelines when the discovery was made on the Nintendo eShop, as a never before seen teaser was posted.

As seen below, courtesy of ShiinaBR, it looks like Marvel will once again feature as the themed crossover for Fortnite.

SEASON 4 LEAK: This image was shown in the Nintendo eShop too early. It also confirms that Season 4 will be Marvel themed and that Thor will be in the Battle Pass.



(via @FortTory) pic.twitter.com/fZWPSbH7m3 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 21, 2020

Video shows off Fortnite teaser

If you're wondering about the legitimacy of the leak, because after all not all leaks turn out to be true, some Nintendo Switch players have been posting videos to social media showing it off.

Advertisement

As seen below, in a tweet from Fortnite leaker FortTory, Twitter user BungDaBada is just one of many to have stumbled upon the teaser.

here a short video from @BungDaBada pic.twitter.com/34K1Gz0GkP — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 21, 2020

Whether or not leaked information about Thor being the main man this season turn out to be true remains to be seen.

That said, with Marvel now known to be the crossover theme for the game's next major update, it now looks like a matter of when it will be confirmed rather than if.