Fortnite Season 4 landing spots guide: Most chests, cars, and boats

The best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 have been revealed as some players have found the areas that have the most chests and other loot from the start of a match.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, Epic Games introduced a Marvel theme to the battle royale. On top of skins, new superpowers, and even weapons – there have also been map changes.

Advertisement

Doctor Doom, the villainous character from the Fantastic 4 series, is set up where Pleasant Park used to be – with it being rebranded to Doom’s Domain. On top of that, The Authority has also been tweaked, and there have been regular map changes with the reintroduction of the rift beacons.

With all these map changes, you might be wondering if your previous landing spot is still up to par or if you’ll have to change things up.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 4 POIs with most chests

Well, LootLake – a Fortnite stats website – has revealed the locations that have the most chests available once you drop into a game.

In Chapter 2, Season 3, the top spot went to Misty Meadows which had 45 chest spawns. The southern point of interest retains the title in Chapter 2, Season 4 as well with 47 chest spawns located around the area.

As for everywhere else, Steamy Stacks and Catty Corner have 34 and 33 chests respectively. Retail Row, Doom’s Domain, and Sweaty Sands follow behind with their own totals of 30, 28, and 27.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 4 POIs with most cars & boats

However, if you’re more inclined to drop in and run away from the early fights, you’ll probably be looking for a vehicle – be that a car or a boat.

Well, according to LootLake, your best bet to find a car is at Retail Row. Beyond that, Dirty Docks and Frenzy Farm also have a few spawns – and there are a few dotted around elsewhere.

If you’re more about taking to the water, Dirty Docks, The Fortilla, Misty Meadows, and Coral Castle all have a handful of boat spawns, so you’ll be able to find them there.

Advertisement

Obviously, regardless of the stats, players will have their own spots and rotation patterns that they know so well and won’t want to change from that.

Though, it is worth keeping the stats in your back pocket because you might need to move elsewhere if your chosen POI is taken away by the rift beacons.