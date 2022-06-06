Fortnite Season 3 slide update accidentally brings back bunny hops

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 update to sliding also brought back the ability to bunny hop in the battle royale and players are rejoicing at the accidental change.

Epic Games are prepping for the next installment of its popular BR title with the Vibin update that’s coming with a battle pass filled with Ballers-esque content that players will be grinding for a while.

Along the new content also came a quality of life update for the slide mechanic that Epic introduced back at the turn of Chapter in early December.

Essentially, Fortnite players can now perform uninterrupted slides to chain the speed boosts they get from coming down hills or slopes. What players found in application, however, is a much quicker way to move around the map.

How to bunny hop in Fortnite Season 3?

To put the move into practice, they suggest sliding down a slope to pick up speed then jump as you’re about to touch the ground.

Fortnite players are quickly finding that they can bunny hop in the game after ‘FoxManYouTube’s video showing off the mechanic has started to pick up.

It follows the same formula we see in other games that also let people extend their momentum by strategically hopping across the map.

Though it’s not the first time we’ve seen b-hops in Fortnite, players are happy to see the move back in the game since it was largely nerfed in 2018.

The sliding / bunny hopping feels insane now pic.twitter.com/dv5F1BwmyZ — Elite FoxMan (@FoxManYouTube) June 6, 2022

To Epic’s credits, they’ve been incorporating more niche gameplay options that some players have been clamoring about such as a no-build mode in Fortnite.

It’s still unclear, however, if the devs indeed intended to reintroduce bunny hops in Fortnite. If not, then it could be a matter of time before it’s patched out of the game – again.