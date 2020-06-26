Fortnite Season 3 leak reveals five new types of fish coming soon

Season 3 of Fortnite has submerged most of the map and it looks as though new sea life will be migrating into the popular battle royale in the near future.

Epic Games deployed the major seasonal update on June 17, introducing an overhauled map along with all-new means of traversal across the aquatic landscape.

While the loot pool was expanded at the launch of the new season, players can expect even more additions as the weeks go by. New weapons and new locations have already slipped through the cracks. Now, the latest leak has uncovered five new types of fish in the game’s files.

Players have grown familiar with the Flopper, the Slurpfish, and even the extremely rare Mythic Goldfish. But the community could soon have a wider variety of sea creatures waiting for them in the ocean.

Leaked upcoming floppers, (h/t @intercelluar) i just checked and these are real, they exist in the fishing spots loot pool but they are disabled, which means epic is still testing them:



- Thermal Flopper

- Shield Flopper

- Jelly Flopper

- Hop Flopper (hop rocks?)

- Fire Flopper — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2020

Prominent Fortnite dataminer ‘HYPEX’ verified a June 25 claim from ‘intercelluar.’ This claim alleged that “Fortnite is planning on adding new Flopper variants to the game.” This information proved to be accurate as files for five new types of fish were discovered “in the fishing spots loot pool.”

For the time being, these new items “are disabled.” While players can’t currently cast a line and hook the new fish, “Epic is still testing them,” meaning they should eventually be added into the battle royale live state.

The new items being tested cover a wide array of functions. Here’s an overview of all five fish types that could soon be in Fortnite Season 3:

Thermal Flopper

Shield Flopper

Jelly Flopper

Hop Flopper

Fire Flopper

There’s no telling exactly how these new items will shake up the battle royale title. Though assumptions can be made based on the titles. Shield Flopper will obviously provide some amount of shield upon use.

The Hop Flopper could boost your jumping height for a short window of time. While the Thermal or Fire Floppers could deal damage over time with the new fire-spreading mechanic in Season 3.

No potential release date has been outlined for the new Floppers. With no images of the items in-game, it’s likely they’re still a ways off. “I think they’re still quite early in development,” the leaker said. “So might take a while before they’re finally shipped.”

As more and more leaks float to the surface throughout Fortnite’s latest season, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest reveals.