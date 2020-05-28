Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 delayed & Device event announced

Epic Games has pushed back the start date of Fortnite Season 3 to June 11, and also pushed back the in-game event that was due to take place on May 30.

The team at Epic explained that the reason for the delay was to get everything ready for the new season, and also that the in-game event, called Device, will take place on June 6.

They also explained that players will be able to make use of the extra time to complete their battle pass challenges.

When does Fortnite Season 3 start?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 will now start on Thursday, June 11 – a one week delay from it's originally scheduled start date.

A delay to the start of a new season won't come as much of a surprise to most players, considering how the past two seasons have similarly been delayed.

When is the Device event?

Epic have revealed that the leaked in-game event, previously rumored to be called Doomsday, will be happening on Saturday, June 6 at 2PM ET.

The event will be a one-time-only experience, so there won't be any reruns, meaning you'll need to be there on time to catch it in-game.

It's recommended that you show up 30 minutes early to get into a game successfully – you don't want to be waiting in the lobby when it's on!

The event was previously being dubbed the Doomsday event by leakers, but no official name had been given. As for what will happen, leakers have again given us some clues.

The Agency POI looks like it will be getting totally destroyed, and left as a ruin, so Season 3 will clearly still be continuing the Shadow vs Ghost storyline from Season 2.

Whether this map change happens as a result of the Device event or not, is unclear. After all, there is almost a week between the event itself and the new season starting.

These in-game events are always a big community gathering though, and do a great job of bringing players together around one special moment. It might just be the boost Fortnite needs before dropping into a new season.