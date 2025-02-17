Fortnite Season 2 promo hides evidence of Yakuza collab in plain sight

A new promo image for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 may be hiding teases about another character for the rumored Yakuza crossover.

A litany of details have leaked about Fortnite’s upcoming Lawless season, which will kick off on Friday, February 21 with a Battle Pass that includes Sub-Zero of Mortal Kombat fame.

According to leakers, Epic Games has other cross-media collabs in the works for Season 2, as well. One, in particular, will allegedly revolve around Sega’s Like a Dragon, or Yakuza, series.

As such, there’s reason to believe Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima characters will eventually debut in the Item Shop. But it looks as if Epic may be hiding hints about a third Like a Dragon hero in plain view of fans.

Fortnite promo may tease a third Yakuza crossover character

On February 17, Epic Games shared a new promo image for Season 2: Lawless, complete with a closer glimpse at skins for Sub-Zero, Midas, and Big Dill.

The image also shows a brand-new item, specifically a lightning bat wielded by a motorcycle-riding woman.

As noted by Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, some fans are speculating this bat may constitute Epic’s first hint at the rumored Yakuza collab, since the weapon strikingly resembles the Hero Bat used by Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga.

While Ichiban’s name did not come up in the aforementioned Fortnite x Yakuza leaks, leakers claimed Kazuma and Goro would appear in the “first wave” of the crossover, which suggests Epic and Sega will team up again for more skins in the future.

It’s possible, then, that the conspicuous bat is a hint at Ichiban debuting in a potential second wave of Yakuza character skins. If true, the Hero Bat may serve as his pickaxe.

As always, it’s best to take the above with a grain of salt since Epic has yet to confirm that such a collab is even in the works.