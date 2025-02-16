Fortnite is bringing back classic mobility item but with a huge nerf

Leakers claim Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will introduce the Rocket Drill as the new version of an old mobility item, but one nerf may limit its capabilities.

Epic Games originally added the Rocket Ram to Fortnite’s loot pool in Chapter 4 Season 4. While it could easily dismantle cracked walls, players most notably used the Ram as a mobility item for covering large distances on the map.

Other mobility items have similarly altered movement in the battle royale, including Chapter 6 additions like the Void Oni Mask and Kinetic Blade.

The latter was also a Chapter 4 addition that returned in Chapter 6, though players lamented how the blade’s durability “nerfed” its effectiveness. Soon enough, the updated Rocket Ram may sit in the same boat.

Fortnite Rocket Drill may be a nerfed version of Rocket Ram

According to leaker ShiinaBR, Chapter 6 Season 2 will introduce a Rocket Drill that “works similarly to the Rocket Ram in Chapter 4 to a certain extent.”

In addition to soaring through the air, players will also be able to use the drill for destruction purposes. Shiina and another leaker have told Fortnite fans that there’s a catch, though, since the Rocket Drill may launch with a durability feature that limits how often players can use it.

Loolo_WRLD noted in their post about the item, “Don’t get too excited, like I mentioned before, all of the new movement items will have durability.”

Players already have mixed opinions on the news. In response to the above post, one user wrote, “Durability is the worst thing they’ve added this chapter. WHY do they keep insisting on it?”

Others are pleased, arguing that durability has kept Typhoon Blade gameplay feeling “balanced” throughout Season 1.

Fortnite players will have to wait and see how well the durability feature applies to the Rocket Drill. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if the upgraded item will launch on Season 2’s February 21 start date or arrive at a later point in the season.