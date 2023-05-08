Fortnite players demand a fix for ridiculous rock hitboxes

Fortnite players are once again frustrated with the state of hitboxes, with rocks sitting at the center of attention this time around.

Simply put, hitboxes determine whether or not a player’s attack has collided with an object or enemy. Those who play shooters and fighting games have a special interest in hitboxes; thus, the topic comes up every so often with respect to the likes of Fortnite.

Players would argue Fortnite doesn’t always get it right, though. In the past, for example, a tree’s hitbox has prevented users from dealing damage to enemies standing near it. Instead of the opponent taking damage in this situation, the tree may end up destroyed.

Unfortunately, a similar issue has reared its head, ruining one player’s chance at what should’ve been an easy kill.

Fortnite users want Epic to adjust the hitboxes on rock ASAP

“Rock hitboxes need [to be] changed,” wrote Reddit user Yaboymes as the caption for a gameplay video they shared. The clip runs just 20 seconds in length, yet perfectly demonstrates the Redditor’s frustrations.

During the clip, the user spots an enemy on the balcony in the distance. Because they’re so far apart, the Redditor equips their sniper rifle and lines up what looks like the perfect shot. A large boulder sits on the ground nearby, but the shooter still has plenty of room to hit their target. Or so they thought.

Instead of nailing the distant prey, the shooter deals damage to the rock. Pulling out a machine gun doesn’t do the trick either. After several more would-be clean shots, only the large boulder gets destroyed. And even once it’s out of the picture, the enemy somehow backs away unharmed.

Needless to say, other players feel the Reddit user’s pain. “Oof, you got mega robbed there,” one person chimed in. “Didn’t know rocks had hitboxes that high that sucks,” someone else wrote in the thread.

Another long-time Fortnite fan recalled tree-related hitbox issues of the past, “Last season it was the trees, this season it’s the rocks…” According to another Fortnite player, tree hitboxes are still “broken,” particularly on Rumble.

If and when Epic Games will address these problems is anyone’s guess for the time being.