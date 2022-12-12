Fortnite reveals new MrBeast skin and $1 million ultimate survival challenge

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

MrBeast is coming to Fortnite in the form of a new skin, but he’s also bringing one of his trademark challenges to the game with him.

Fortnite is known for its epic collaborations, which have included adding Spider-Man and his webslingers and Star Wars’ stormtroopers.

Developer Epic Games has collaborated with prominent content creators before, adding in skins for streamers like Pokimane, Ninja, and many others.

Now, Fortnite is honoring the biggest content creator on YouTube with his own skin and his own event – MrBeast.

Fortnite reveals MrBeast skin and survival challenge

On Twitter, Fortnite showed off the first look at the MrBeast skin that is set to arrive in-game on December 14.

The MrBeast skin will include a hat-on default style but will also have an alternative style without a hat. Players can also buy a MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe and Beast Backdrop Wrap to round out the ensemble.

But perhaps the biggest reveal was the upcoming MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, which will offer Fortnite players the chance to win one million dollars (USD)!

The challenge will go live on December 17 and will run for three hours. Players can participate in matches during this window to rack up the highest score possible by collecting coins and avoiding death, with the player who scores highest getting the $1 million prize.

This challenge will take place on a custom map and will include some MrBeast-themed hazards for players to navigate, but the map will be available to play a few days beforehand so you have time to practice and hone your skills!