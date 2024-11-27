Fortnite reveals “insane” new Assault Rifle that could dominate Chapter 6

Fortnite has unveiled a brand-new Assault Rifle set to play a key role in the Chapter 6 weapon meta at the launch of Season 1.

On November 27, Fortnite Japan shared a new teaser image on their Twitter/X account, along with the caption: “Only 4 days left until Chapter 6 begins!”

The image offers a glimpse of the new map, featuring a landscape scattered with katanas, thought to be the previously leaked Masamune Blades, an iconic Japanese cherry blossom tree, and an old building in the background.

Additionally, it offers another look at a new version of the Hope skin, which was originally revealed in the official Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters theme promo image.

However, the biggest reveal is the new Assault Rifle being wielded by the character, which could play a pivotal role in the meta for the upcoming season.

New Pulse Rifle AR set to takeover in Chapter 6 Season 1

Right off the bat, the AR looks like it packs serious firepower with its large frame and appears to be a revised version of the classic Pulse Rifle first released in Chapter 2 Season 7.

The original Pulse Rifle was available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities. It operates similarly to the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, featuring two fire modes – Hip Fire and Aimed Fire.

While it fires faster and deals less damage when fired from the hip, its rate of fire slows when aimed, but it offers higher damage and improved accuracy on the first shot.

As the first weapon teased in the new season promos, it strongly suggests that this weapon could become a dominant force and one of the go-to choices in Chapter 6 Season 1.

Dexerto / Epic Games The original Pulse Rifle from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

“Finally, a gun,” one replied, as various players expressed their high hopes for the weapon, “This weapon looks INSANE and it’s even got the icon for the hit marker on the side.”

Despite its similarities to the Pulse Rifle returning in their comments, there has been no confirmation from Epic that it is a new version of the iconic AR. Instead, it’s likely to be a completely new weapon.

One thing we can confidently predict is that, much like the Enforcer AR and Nemesis AR introduced at the start of Chapter 5, any new weapons—especially firearms—added at the beginning of Chapter 6 are likely to become central to the meta.

With Godzilla and Baymax leading the charge in Chapter 6 Season 1’s crossovers, and the theme drawing from Japanese Samurai and Mythology, everything points to a unique blend of modern and ancient warfare coming next season.

As we approach the launch of Chapter 6 Season 1, check out how to watch The Finale live event marking the end of Chapter 5, details about next season’s map, and a sneak peek at all the skins coming in the upcoming Battle Pass.