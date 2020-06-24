Fortnite reveals Inception & concert schedule for Party Royale

Fortnite's Party Royale concert and movie series continue, now with a slew of Christopher Nolan movies and some performances from popular artists like Diplo, Young Thug, and Noah Cyrus.

Fortnite’s Travis Scott concert set a record with 12.3 million concurrent players in attendance. Then the game made history once again by premiering Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” trailer in-game, a first for a high-profile Hollywood film. Next on the agenda: Nolan movie watch parties and various concerts.

Party Royale is a game mode dedicated specifically to virtually attending and enjoying live entertainment. The Travis Scott Astronomical concert showed just how captivating that can be on a community scale, while the Tenet trailer proved potential for video content.

While Epic Games’ battle royale won’t be featuring a true album or full film premiere just yet, this weekend sets the stage for both with a live concert of Diplo’s latest album, “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil,” with guests Young Thug and Noah Cyrus, as well as streams of Nolan’s films Inception, Batman Begins, and Prestige.

Party Royale Concert Schedule

Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley Live (Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. EDT)

Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley Rebroadcast (Monday, June 29 at 12 p.m. EDT)

Party Royale Movie Schedule

United States

Inception (Friday, June 26 at 8 a.m. EDT)

Inception (Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. EDT)

Inception (Friday, June 26 at 11:55 p.m. EDT)

United Kingdom

The Prestige (Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. EDT)

Canada

The Prestige (Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. EDT)

While the concert schedule is globally uniform, different movies will be airing in different participating countries. We highlighted just three of the English-speaking countries’ schedules here, but the rest of the countries are available on Epic Games’ Party Royale web page.

If you’d rather some vigilante justice instead of Nolan’s psychological thrillers, then you’ll just have to figure out a VPN for countries like Brazil, India, or the Maldives—which are some of the few locations airing Batman Begins.

These events will likely dictate the future of Fortnite’s entertainment space, as the game continues to push the envelope for gaming collaborations.

In Netflix’s 2018 earnings report, they noted that Fortnite is one of their biggest competitors. Two years later, the game is playing with the potential to exclusively premiere both movies and concerts.