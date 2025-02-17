Fortnite reveals classic weapon return alongside new skins & guns for Chapter 6

Fortnite has released official key art for Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless, showcasing the return of an old favorite gun as well as brand-new weapons, skins, and other features hidden away in the background.

Epic Games often posts upcoming content each day in the week leading up to a new season for the Battle Royale, and as the end of the Hunter Season 1 comes to an end on February 21, this time has been no different.

The developers posted to their main Twitter/X account the keyart for next season on February 17, 2025.

Everything new spotted in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 image

As always, the image showcases and confirms various features coming in Chapter 6 Season 2, some more obvious than others. While Epic hasn’t officially named them yet, the developers have confirmed several new and returning additions—all of which are outlined below to the best of our knowledge.

Mammoth Pistol

The Mammoth Pistol, first introduced in July 2023 during Chapter 4 Season 3, is finally making its return for the first time ever in the Battle Royale, since being vaulted in Chapter 4 Season 4.

In the promo image, Midas is seen holding the weapon at the center, now featuring a more golden appearance compared to its original wooden and metal design. This suggests that Midas may have his own Mythic version of the pistol, similar to his golden Midas’ Drum Gun in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Epic Games The original Mammoth Pistol from Chapter 4 Season 3.

Sub-Zero’s Ice Gauntlets

Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero was already confirmed to be appearing in the Battle Pass, but not his Ice Gauntlets which are showcased with him firing an ice blast from out of his hand. These like Midas’s golden Mammoth pistol, are expected to be a new Mythic weapon next season.

Electric Bat

Despite some fans thinking this may just be a Pickaxe, we have no further details on the Electric Bat that is being wielded by the purple Battle Pass skin on the back of a motorbike. Similar to above, this is expected to be a new melee weapon among the loot pool, perhaps of Epic Rarity instead of Mythic.

New Assault Rifle and Shotgun

In the bottom-right corner, a brand-new Assault Rifle is seen being held, while the Big Dill character is also wielding a sawn-off shotgun. The Assault Rifle appears to be a fully automatic variant, and the shotgun, with its shorter barrel, seems designed for closer-range combat and higher damage compared to previous shotguns.

Rocket Drill

The Rocket Drill appears in the top right of the promo image, confirming leaks that it’s a new variant of the Rocket Ram from previous seasons. The image features the VLC girl skin from the upcoming Battle Pass soaring through the sky using the Rocket Drill.

Like the Rocket Ram, it’s expected to be used as a movement item that lets players also crash into buildings and players. According to Shiina, “all new movement items will have durability,” giving them a limit to their usage before they break, just like the Typhoon Blade this season.

Epic Games The Rocket Ram was first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4.

Money Medallion and Possum skin

In the bottom-left corner, a new Possum skin is seen running away while holding a Medallion featuring a green cash symbol. This suggests that a new medallion may be introduced next season, potentially granting benefits related to in-game cash.

Train features gun turret

The Train, which returned with the launch of Chapter 6, is seen at the bottom-left, with a gun turret above it firing at a Possum running away while holding the Money Medallion.

This suggests that breaking into the train’s vault will be much harder next seasion after its weapon upgrade. This could also mean that the train’s vault will now include the Money Medallion as part of it’s reward, among Gold Bars and other potential rare loot.

Please note that even though the images showcase what types of weapons, items, and skins are coming next season, precisely what they are and how they will be able to be used or obtained is purely speculation until Epic Games reveals futher information on them.

