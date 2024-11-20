Fortnite revealed Kicks’ prices and players aren’t happy

Fortnite unveiled prices for its new Kicks sneaker cosmetics, and players are not impressed. Some shoes cost a jaw-dropping 1,000 V-Bucks – equivalent to a full-on skin – and the internet is fuming.

Fortnite has all sorts of cosmetics. Battle Royale alone boasts gliders, back bling, emotes, and pickaxes. While color-coded rarity is no longer a thing in cosmetics, not all cosmetics are created equal.

Fortnite Kicks were re-announced after a delay, alongside the next chapter’s pricier Battle Pass. While fresh kicks in a virtual wardrobe sounded fun, players weren’t exactly begging for them.

Article continues after ad

Today, Fortnite Status on X dropped the bombshell: “Kicks arrive tomorrow with the release of v32.11!” – complete with a link revealing the hefty price tags.

Epic Games

Here’s the lineup: four classic sneakers for this week and another four next week.

The Nike Cortez Leather OG lands at 800 V-Bucks.

The Air Foamposite One ‘Galaxy’ and Shox R4 ‘Comet Red’ will cost 1,000 V-Bucks each.

Chomp Stompers, the cheapest option, sell for 600 V-Bucks.

The Retro ‘Palomino’ is 800 V-Bucks.

The iconic ‘Black Cement-Gray’ and ‘Black/Gym Red,’ go for 1,000.

Fans didn’t hold back. “1000 V-Bucks is insane,” one wrote. Another asked, “Why pay the same as a full-on skin for something barely noticeable?”

Article continues after ad

The fact that this cosmetic isn’t compatible with all skins, or even a majority of them, doesn’t make the pill any easier to swallow.

Article continues after ad

At launch, they’ll only work with about 500 skins, and full compatibility isn’t expected until spring 2025. So, in a way, you’re paying more for shoes that only fit a fraction of your locker.

Epic Games emphasized that Kicks are purely cosmetic and provide no gameplay advantage. But they’re also unusable in LEGO Fortnite, Save the World, or several other modes. Players can check compatibility using a new “Kicks Usability” button before buying.

Article continues after ad

This reveal raises questions about Fortnite’s future strategy. Cosmetic prices are soaring, players are frustrated, and compatibility issues only add fuel to the fire. While Fortnite thrives on its constant evolution, it’s clear Epic needs to tread carefully – or risk tripping over its own hype.