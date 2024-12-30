Fortnite Reload leaks hint at returning four maps from previous Chapters

Fortnite Reload leaks suggest the return of four iconic maps from previous Chapters, which would be joining Oasis and Venture.

Reload – Fortnite’s fast-paced 40-player Battle Royale mode – has become a hit with its unique mechanics and map design. Starting with a smaller, condensed map, Reload brought back beloved locations like Tilted Towers and Retail Row.

Then, in 2024, Oasis – a desert-themed addition – expanded its map pool, adding variety to the gameplay. But that’s not the end of the line for this mode.

Leaks posted by Hypex point to something even bigger: the possible return of Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, and Chapter 5 maps.

Fortnite Reload might bring back MEGA City and Foxy Floodgate

Players might soon revisit jungles, urban sprawls, and even Chapter 4’s famed MEGA City.

Epic Games added a map rotation system that swaps maps every few hours to Fortnite Reload. Though it caused the mode to be sent offline for a couple of hours on launch day, it’s since been fixed.

This system hasn’t come without hiccups in Ranked, either, as during a recent tournament, a bug hilariously combined multiple maps into one chaotic hybrid.

If two maps caused this much trouble, you’d think Epic Games wouldn’t dare to mess with more. Instead, they’re adding four more maps into the mix.

With themes like “Urban” and “Jungle,” our bets are on Chapter 2’s Season 2 design, known for its blend of jungle and urban areas, and Chapter 3’s lush, exploration-heavy biomes.

Chapter 4 favorites like Tilted Towers and MEGA City could stage a comeback, while Chapter 5’s Masked Meadows and Foxy Floodgate might offer fresh takes with nostalgic hints.

Reload continues to shine as a mode that caters to both longtime fans and new players – with only Fortnite OG managing to dethrone it. Streamers and veterans alike praise it for reviving the game’s roots while pushing boundaries.

If the leaks prove true, Reload could solidify itself as more than just a mode, it might be the ultimate blend of Fortnite’s past and future.