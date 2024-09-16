Fortnite Reload leak suggests change everybody wants is coming soon

Fortnite leakers have discovered that the Battle Royale’s new Reload mode will be receiving a huge update, in the form of a map rotation feature that everybody has been asking for.

Ever since Fortnite’s OG Reload mode was released on June 22, 2024, it has proved to be a popular mode for players to reminisce. However, the community has often shared fresh ideas and changes that could be implemented to make it even better.

One of the most highly requested suggestions for Reload has been to implement a similar map feature found in Apex Legends and Warzone. This relates to the idea of a ‘map rotation’ element involving different maps switching in after a certain time limit.

Despite these just appearing in several Fortnite posts among the player base until now, trusted leaker HYPEX has revealed it is set to arrive soon in an upcoming update.

According to them, another map will be added to Reload’s map pool, bringing the total to two. They further stated that the maps will rotate every 30 minutes and that when you’re queuing up for your match, you will be able to see which map is available to play.

In regards to what exactly the new map will entail, if it were to be added to Fortnite Reload, remains to be unknown. However, with the original map including several classic POIs, such as Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park, and Retail Row, it is expected to feature more legendary POI locations from previous seasons.

Despite Epic not yet announcing anything official regarding this, fellow leaker Krowe_Moh, who helped discover the leak, has stated that the map rotation feature “should be releasing in the next update (30.20).”

