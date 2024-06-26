Fortnite Reload is getting a Duos option sooner than you think

Epic Games announced the wildly popular Fortnite Reload will be getting a Duo queue option on June 27.

The highlight of the surprise update 30.20 was the arrival of Fortnite Reload, a Resurgence-style mode that lets players continuously respawn provided their team is still alive. It became insanely popular within the first few hours of launch, hitting a higher player count than all the other modes combined.

Despite how fun it’s been claiming Victory Royales on the map made up of OG locales with throwback weapons, one criticism has been that the mode is restricted to Squads only. That said, leaks pointed to more matchmaking options coming in the future.

Surely enough, Epic Games announced on Twitter/X that Duos would be coming to Fortnite Reload. The developers followed up that Duos will arrive on June 27 at 9 AM ET.

As mentioned, when the mode arrived, the community grew tired of the Squad-only filter. So naturally, this announcement drew plenty of praise from fans.

“FORTNITE ARE LISTENING, W!” one reply said, while another added: “Look at that size if that super hyper mega WIN!!!!”

Much of the praise also hoped for more adjustments, with fans clamoring for Trios and a Solos filter, the latter a very popular demand among the player base. Well-known Fortnite community member FitzyLeaks shared their take on Solos: “Add Solos next with 5 lives.”

Given the mode is still in its relevant infancy, it’s very likely the remaining queue options will shuffle in soon enough. The aforementioned leaks did mention Trios would join Fortnite Reload in the future.

Interestingly enough, fans are speculating the arrival of Duos could also see the leaked Cybertruck vehicle. Until then, be sure to catch up on update 30.20’s content, which includes new weapons like the Heavy Impact sniper and Remote Explosives while also bringing back Reboot Rally.