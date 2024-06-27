Fortnite June 27 patch notes: Reload Duos, faster crawl speed, more

Fortnite Update 30.20.01 has gone live, bringing with it Reload Duos and crawl speed improvements. Here are the patch notes.

Epic Games deployed Fortnite’s 30.20.01 update on Thursday, June 27, a relatively minor patch that most importantly adds Reload Duos to the game.

When hopping into the classic mode’s Duos offering, players can expect reboot timers to begin at 12 seconds before scaling up to 16 seconds later in the match.

The surviving teammate can reduce the reboot time for their squadmates by 2 seconds if they down an enemy, 3 seconds if they eliminate them, and 5 by taking out an opposing team.

Fortnite’s June 27 patch also introduces a few balance changes to Reload, chief among them a faster crawl speed when players are “down-but-not-out.”

Epic Games

A post shared by the official Fortnite Status account on Twitter/X notes that, in addition to Duos, the 30.20.01 patch only includes “some small balance adjustments” for Reload.

The changes in question include all of the following:

Crawl speed is now faster while “down-but-not-out.”

Shotguns now drop more often from chests.

Exotic and Mythic items drop slightly less frequently.

The new Reload mode initially entered the Fortnite rotation after the live Metallica concert event ended on Saturday, June 22.

Reload’s since become incredibly popular courtesy of its OG Fortnite features. It’s already secured a spot as the most-played game mode, with player counts surpassing Battle Royale, regular Zero Build, and LEGO Fortnite.

The game has several more major updates ahead of it, too, with players especially looking forward to the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. This particular event will go live with new skins, a POI, and more on July 19.