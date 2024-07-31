Fortnite Reload Cup: Date, time & how to participate

Fortnite is hosting a test cup in Reload mode and it brings a new format of competitive gameplay. Here are all the details you need to know.

Fortnite launched the Reload mode that brought back the OG map in July 2024 which peaked in concurrency higher than the standard Battle Royale mode. The game format also left the community divided, including our editorial team who believed the full OG map should’ve returned instead.

Regardless, the Reload mode caters to Duo and Squads as of now offering them fast-paced gameplay with a lobby of 40 players. While it can also be played both in Ranked and Unranked lobbies, players have been waiting for competitive tournaments for the game mode.

Fortunately, Fortnite has finally announced a trial Reload Cup that will bring a new competitive format. Here are all the details including the date, time, and how to participate.

Fortnite Reload Cup will be conducted on August 1, 2024, only in two regions − Europe at 4:30 pm CEST and North America at 5:30 pm EST. The test tournament will only last for 2 hours from the start time and players will be able to play a maximum of 7 games in that span.

You can check your local timings in-game on the Compete tab under the Reload Test Cup tile.

Reload test cup format and eligibility

Players who have reached Bronze I in Ranked Reload mode will be able to participate in the Fortnite tournament. The format will feature Squads matches across Battle Royale and Zero Build that players will also be able to load in Fill lobbies if they’re Solo, Duo, or Trios.

When it comes to points format, Fortnite is introducing a point cap on eliminations, and here’s what the new scoring format looks like:

15 points for a win

1 point at 4 Elims

2 total points at 8 Elims

3 total points at 12 (max of 12 Elims for points)

This means if you have more than 12 points for eliminations, you won’t gain any more points for eliminating an enemy. From there you’ll only score if you secure a dub in Reload.

Are there any rewards in Reload Cup?

Since this is just a test cup, unfortunately, there are no rewards for winners in the Fortnite Reload Cup.

However, you can check out other cash cups offering generous rewards to winners, however those require you to play in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Royale island.

While you prepare yourself for Victory Royale, check out all the weapons in Reload mode and the best ways to play it in Fortnite.