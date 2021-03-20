Fortnite releases new 'Chicken Wing It' emote inspired by viral TikTok trend - Dexerto

One of Fortnite Season 6’s latest emotes has once again gone down a storm with fans, with the new ‘Chicken Wing It’ emote heavily inspired by the TikTok challenge of the same name.

Since Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 was released on March 16, developers have continued to drip-feed various updates, add-ons and cosmetic items.

One of their latest additions, which was announced on Saturday, March 20, is the new ‘Chicken Wing It’ emote.

What is the ‘Chicken Wing It’ emote on Fortnite?

The ‘Chicken Wing It’ emote is the latest emote added to the new Fortnite Season 6. As with all emotes in the game, it can be used on the battlefield to taunt your enemies, distract them, or to just, ‘express yourself’…

Advertisement

What makes this emote special is that it is based on a classic TikTok trend: the ‘Chicken Wing It’ dance that first exploded on the app around September time and has been a staple on users’ FYP ever since.

Sometimes you just gotta wing it… Chillin’ with the Squad with the new Chicken Wing it Emote with moves by @lexibb69 pic.twitter.com/GyQgs3zO58 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2021

The iconic dance moves and song are bound to be instantly recognizable to any TikToker on Fortnite, making it the latest in a long line of trend-influenced emotes in the game, which they call their ‘Icon’ emote series.

As part of this series, Fortnite has incorporated trends such as TikTok’s ‘Rollie’ dance challenge and BTS’ mega-hit Dynamite into battleground emotes.

Advertisement

How to get new ‘Chicken Wing It’ emote

The new emote is now available as part of Fortnite Season 6. If you want to use the emote in your game, you will be able to purchase it from Fortnite’s in-game store, which is where players can purchase various cosmetic objects such as outfits and weapons to use in-game.

The ‘Chicken Wing it’ emote is priced at 500 V-bucks and, as a new item, it is currently situated in the ‘Featured’ section of the e-store.

What is the ‘Chicken Wing It’ dance on TikTok?

The ‘Chicken Wing It’ dance on TikTok is a trend that first started to gain popularity in August last year. The trend is linked to ‘The Chicken Wing Beat’ sound on the app which is credited to TikTok user ‘desktop’.

Advertisement

The sound combines the music from 2019 hip-hop track ‘Lottery (Renegade)’ with lyrics from a 7-year-old YouTube video by user Fred Blanketburg. The sound has since been used in 5.2 million TikToks.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by user and professional dancer Lexi (known by the handle ‘lexibb69’) in the summer, she claims to have made up a dance to ‘The Chicken Wing Beat’ on the spot. Since it was posted, the video has amassed 15.2 million views and 1.5 million likes, with TikTok users hailing it as the ‘official’ dance to the sound.

Following the viral video, countless TikTokers such as Bella Poach have duplicated the dance in what is called the ‘Chicken Wing It Challenge’ and now, according to Fortnite’s Twitter, they also took inspiration from Lexi’s iconic dance when developing their emote.