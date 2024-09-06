Fortnite reignites Wolverine-meme trend to tease upcoming skin

Fortnite has brought back the iconic Wolverine meme to slyly tease its upcoming skin tied to one of the characters this season. Here’s what the meme is and a first look at the skin that’s coming to the game.

Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season received its first significant update on September 4, adding two new mythic weapons and Doom quests to the game. Along with the patch content, data miners like HYPEX leaked skins from the game files, one of which is themed after Sabretooth and was seen in the season teaser.

The skin, named Meowtooth, combines Marvel villain Sabretooth and Fortnite character Meowscles. The character is set to be released with the Item Shop reset on September 6, along with an emote and other cosmetic items.

What blew fans away, however, was Epic’s use of the Wolverine meme trend, which is a classic reference to the X-Men animated series, to tease the new outfit on their X page. The illustration shows Peelverine’s hands above a portrait of Meowtooth, who is also supposed to be his biggest nemesis.

Marvel fans recognized the image right away and expressed their excitement over the new character’s arrival in the comments section. One such fan said: “We will be together soon.” Another wrote: “I can’t wait, I literally can’t wait for it.”

On the flipside, some users simply replied with hilarious GIFs and images, with one user demanding a Shawarma-themed Iron Man skin and others asking for the release date of another leaked skin, Black Cat.

Epic has included a plethora of original concept Marvel skins with the current season’s Battle Pass, which is packed with heroes and villains. However, the season falls short of the charm of Chapter 2 Season 4, which featured comic-accurate skins in the Battle Pass.

Nonetheless, three more updates are set to arrive this season, with LTMs returning as well as new mythic weaponry and more Marvel characters joining the game.