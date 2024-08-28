Fortnite: Can you recruit defeated Henchmen in Chapter 5 Season 4?

Wondering if you can recruit Doom henchmen in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 and complete a story quest? Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 features Marvel-themed gameplay, a Battle Pass loaded with iconic superheroes and villains, and new weaponry, all of which make Battle Royale matches even more thrilling.

Along with that, there are three new POIs on the map, each of which contains three bosses guarded by Doom Henchmen. Once killed, these bosses drop mythic weapons and medallions, which provide players with unique skills.

However, when it comes to Henchmen, players are wondering if they can recruit them to complete a story quest. If you’re among these curious players, we have the answer.

Can you recruit defeated Henchman in Fortnite?

Unfortunately, you cannot recruit a defeated Henchman in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. To those unaware, this feature was patched after the game allowed players to recruit henchmen or “Give them a second chance” before the August 24 hotfix.

Epic Games/Dexerto The latest Fortnite hotfix does not allow you to recruit defeated Doom Henchmen.

Previously, players had to knock down a henchman by attacking them and then revive them like they would an ally. The sudden removal of this feature sparked speculation among players, some of whom believed the Doom Guards might later refuse to work for Doctor Doom, instead becoming allies for players.

However, since players are not able to recruit defeated Henchmen anymore, they’ll have to hire NPCs instead across the island to complete Part 2 of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Story Quests.

If you’re looking for more quests to complete in the game, check out how to find Gwenpool, all Champions Road challenges, and all the new Ranked quests.