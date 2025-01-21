Fortnite reboot glitch gives players stealthy advantage when reviving teammates

Fortnite players have started using a bizarre glitch at the Reboot Van that allows them to quietly revive eliminated teammates.

The only way to bring back eliminated squadmates in battle royale matches is through the Reboot Van, a blue vehicle parked in various places around the map.

It’s a fairly time-consuming process, too, meaning enemy players can disrupt the reboot and wipe out whole teams in some instances. What further complicates things is the noise the van makes, a loud hum that alerts nearby enemies.

But Fortnite players have uncovered a glitch that bypasses the noise and lets them bring back their friends in relative silence.

Reboot Van bug lets Fortnite players silently revive teammates

During a Twitch stream, Fortnite content creator Thiefs captured footage of his teammate performing a silent reboot trick.

In the clip, the player creates a Void Tear with their Void Oni Mask, initiates the reboot, then immediately teleports through the placed Tear. The van makes no noise once the user moves away from the van, but the reboot process commences as normal.

Stranger still, it doesn’t look like the user touched the van at all. Thiefs returned to the match without any issues, all while nearby foes were completely oblivious.

While this Reboot Van glitch drastically minimizes the risk involved in bringing back teammates in Fortnite, it’s unclear if using the trick counts as a bannable offense.

Thiefs told TikTok followers in the video’s comments section, “FYI: I was playing duo fills and my teammate did this. I wouldn’t risk doing it, not sure if it’s bannable.”

This is not the first time that Fortnite players have uncovered a weird glitch involving the Reboot Van. Early in 2024, the community realized that a Shockwave Grenade could be used to steal reboot progress from an enemy combatant.