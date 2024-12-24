Fortnite rare OG skin drama could be countered by one simple solution

The re-release of the Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins, seven years after their debut in Fortnite’s first season, has reignited OG skin exclusivity frustrations among the community.

While some players are excited for the opportunity to own these highly sought-after items, others feel it undermines the nostalgic and exclusive value of their original purchase, diminishing the skins’ uniqueness.

Fortnite player xx_Kazuha_xx proposed a solution on the FortniteBR subreddit, titled “The way I would love this.” The post featured images of the two classic skins wearing concept ‘OG styles,’ confirmed by Epic to be rewarded to original owners in 2025, with plain simple white t-shirts reading “I had it OG!”

“I had it OG and all I got was this lousy T-shirt,” one user joked. While the concept is lighthearted, as one player put it, it’s “genuinely the best possible fix for this issue.” Another user echoed the sentiment shared by many, stating, “we need this.”

One more player praised the idea, saying, “It’s not appealing enough for casuals to want it,” but it is still “distinct enough for OGs to use it to flex.”

This was further backed up by one of the top comments, “I would hate that they got a style for buying it first, but giving them a super lame style like this would be hilarious. I’ll sign that petition.”

Is it the perfect classic skin exclusivity solution?

Epic Games The OG Pass features Remixed versions of classic skins.

Not only does this idea capture the fun and playful spirit of Fortnite, but if Epic were to introduce a subtle “OG style” item, such as a vintage-style t-shirt or patch with old-school lettering, it could provide the perfect solution without overshadowing the skin itself.

Since many players also wear their OG skins less for their appearance and more to flex in the lobby, this would achieve the same effect, especially as Epic’s growing trend of removing exclusivity from old and rare outfits and cosmetics has no signs of slowing down.

Epic announced the new styles for original owners via an official post on December 20:

“To show our appreciation for those who purchased the Outfits in 2017, you’ll receive an exclusive new Style for Renegade Raider and/or Aerial Assault Trooper early next year. And if you already own the Pickaxe or Glider, you’ll receive an exclusive new Style for it in spring 2025.”

