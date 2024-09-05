Where to find rare chests for Fortnite’s Doom Battle Pass quest

One of Fortnite Chapter 5’s Doctor Doom quests requires players to open five rare chests for Battle Pass rewards.

On September 4, Epic Games rolled out a Doom-themed Battle Pass filled with 12 different rewards for players to earn. These include two Doomblade pickaxes, new wraps, a pair of Doom skins, and more.

To secure every prize available, users must first complete a series of quests, some of which have proven much simpler than others.

One objective on the second page of Doom quests tasks players with opening five rare chests. The problem is that these specific chests are not always easy to stumble upon.

Rare chest locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Epic Games This Doom questline concludes when Season 4 ends on November 2.

It is worth noting that rare chests are those adorned in a shiny blue design. But unlike the regular gold-colored chests, these loot-filled boxes spawn randomly around the map, meaning no one can ever predict where they will pop up.

For Chapter 5 Season 4, rare chests may spawn in areas such as Doomstadt, Castle Doom, and The Raft. These can be tough to get, though, since dozens upon dozens of players usually flock to these locations as soon as a match begins.

The best bet is to wait for a Bunker to open, as these spots are guaranteed to include at least two rare chests.

Unfortunately, the Bunkers themselves do not always spawn in the same location. However, players do receive alerts on the map whenever one is about to open.

Fortnite players have until Saturday, November 2 to complete all 12 Doom quests, which should be plenty of time to encounter five rare chests.

Those still grinding through the Doom Battle Pass may also want to check out how to survive fire damage and read a breakdown on unlocking the Doctor Doom skins.