Fortnite finally made huge Ranked change players have demanded for years

Fortnite players believe the removal of vehicles and Mythic Nitro cars from Ranked Mode marks a “step in the right direction.”

The launch of Fortnite’s July 4 hotfix coincided with its new All Sweat Summer event, which will last until Thursday, July 18.

Patch notes for these changes revealed that, during these 14 days, Epic will disable vehicles and vehicle items from Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. This also applies to Mythic Nitro Cars owned by in-game boss characters.

Players who enjoy diving into the more competitive Ranked offerings consider the removal of modded cars a boon.

One person in the Fortnite subreddit argued the update “might make ranked a lot more skill-based and fun…”

Ranked and casual players alike have spent weeks slamming the addition of modded cars for being they overpowered and disrupting Fortnite’s gameplay flow.

Epic Games 2024’s All Sweat Summer event adds new quests and rewards

The consensus among Ranked players in the Reddit thread agrees that removing vehicles is the right move. And players hope the changes will stick around even after the summer event concludes.

One user pleased with the news wrote, “About time we see separate loot pools. So stoked to play.”

Another player added their two cents by saying, “100% ranked deserves to be a separate experience without the gimmicks and everyone can co-exist…”

Meanwhile, some think the two-week removal of cars constitutes a test, one that will hopefully end with Fortnite’s Ranked and casual modes permanently featuring separate loot pools.

This line of thinking isn’t exclusive to Fortnite’s community on Reddit. Twitter/X users have similarly applauded the update. In response to HYPEX’s post about the news, one fan stated, “So ranked is now like tourneys as it should have been from the get-go.”

Fortnite news page FNChiefAko added, “At last, they’re splitting Loot Pools. If they keep this next season, we could actually have a chance at enjoying it.”