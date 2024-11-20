Fortnite quietly raises its battle pass price for the first time in history

Fortnite has stealthily increased Battle Pass price for the first time in history, citing subtle adjustments for the December update.

Fortnite’s Battle Pass has remained at a steady 950 V-Bucks for years – one of the few aspects of this Battle Royale turned multimode metaverse extravaganza that has remained unchanged until now.

As you level up, either by completing weekly quests or just spending time in the game, you unlock more skins, gliders, emotes, back bling, and now, Kicks.

However, on November 20, 2024, Epic Games revealed via a news post that the Battle Pass cost will rise, marking the first price hike in its history.

Dexerto / Epic Games

Epic Games quietly announced the 50 V-Bucks price increase at the end of a post discussing Fortnite Crew changes.

The Battle Pass will now cost 1,000 V-Bucks, up from the previous 950. While the real-world price for V-Bucks remains unchanged, players will see a modest uptick in the cost of the Battle Pass from December 1, 2024.

This change indicates the first pricing adjustment since the game’s launch. The cost of V-bucks has fluctuated due to inflation. But until now, the Battle Pass has always been priced at 950 V-Bucks, which translates to about $9.99 USD.

As Fortnite grows, the game has seen an increasing number of collaborations, like its Disney tie-ins, and the ongoing development of a first-person mode. Yet, the Battle Pass price increase is a sign that Epic Games is adjusting its financial approach.

Players in some regions have already felt the pinch, as V-Bucks prices have climbed in recent years. The Battle Pass price hike, though minor, may impact the dedicated community, especially as Fortnite expands into a multimode metaverse.

The move suggests Epic Games is recalibrating its pricing globally. How players respond when Chapter 6 rolls out with a slightly pricier Battle Pass will be the next test for Epic’s strategy.