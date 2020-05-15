Fortnite pro Kquid accused of using aimbot after shock ban

Australian Fortnite pro Kai “Kquid” Eaton has been accused of using aimbot after he was surprisingly banned mid-game during Week 1 of the FNCS Invitational.

Following the announcement that Epic Games would be hosting another major tournament in the form of the FNCS invitational which started on May 2 and featured many of the biggest stars from each region, fans were eager to see who would come out on top.

Among those competing in the OCE region was pro player Kquid, who has managed to place well at multiple Fortnite events in the past, most notably a fifth-place finish at the Australian 2020 Summer Smash Open, although he was not so lucky during the FNCS invitational.

Advertisement

After qualifying for the event with some impressive results in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 events, Kquid was banned mid-game during the first week of the ongoing FNCS event, leaving many viewers surprised as to why.

Read More: LazarBeam hilariously wins Fortnite match without ever moving

However, fellow Fortnite star and YouTuber SerpentAU has now spoken out against the pro, initially accusing him of using aim assist for keyboard and mouse on the popular battle royale title.

The real reason why Kquid was banned... pic.twitter.com/JXeG7rl2Oc — Serpent ?️ (@SerpentAU) May 14, 2020

Advertisement

Serpent uploaded a short video with multiple screenshots, with the first few highlighting some of the files and applications needed for the aim assist hacks.

It was also pointed out in the video that some of those same files, which are used for masking and operating the cheat, were apparently visible on Kquid’s desktop during one of his earlier streams.

Serpent followed up by attempting to refute some of Kquid's claims, that he was having PC issues, in his response to the ban, adding that it "wouldn't make sense" for a PC that has recently been factory reset to cause the star a suspension.

He said he factory reset his pc multiple times, yet kept this on his computer, it wouldn't make sense to have this and only try it in season 9 then just recently get banned.. mid tournament pic.twitter.com/AjW45JtXBb — Serpent ?️ (@SerpentAU) May 14, 2020

Advertisement

Serpent continued with his accusations and later claimed that he had "used literal aimbot," while showing some clips of the pro's gameplay during tournaments.

We're wrong guys, Kquid didn't use aim assist. HE USED LITERAL AIMBOT pic.twitter.com/mPi1ZJXHYl — Serpent ?️ (@SerpentAU) May 15, 2020

Despite the claims made against Kquid, the reason for his Fortnite ban still remains unclear, and based on previous suspensions issued to pro players, it is unlikely that Epic Games will reveal the cause publicly.

The Fortnite event is still set to continue without the Australian star, however, and you can keep up with all of the tournament's action on our FNCS Invitational hub here.