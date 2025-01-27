Fortnite pro devastated after being slapped with ban for teaming with cheater

Fortnite pro and streamer Sommerset was left devastated after receiving a 27-day ban over a teaming with a cheater claim.

While Fortnite has come a long way, growing into far more than just a Battle Royale title with so many new additions, the mega-popular release isn’t without its fair share of issues.

Since the early OG days, cheaters have been known to wreak havoc and ruin everyone else’s fun. Fortunately, Epic has continued to clamp down on cheating to the point they’ve even taken legal action.

While they’re striving toward a cheater-free experience, that hasn’t yet come to fruition, as content creator and pro player Sommerset, just got caught up in an unwanted situation that ended in a ban.

Sommerset responds to “teaming with cheater” ban

On January 25, 2025, Sommerset was exiting a Ranked Battle Royale match during a Twitch stream when she was suddenly greeted with a ban notification on the main menu screen.

According to the message on the pop-up, the streamer’s account had been banned from competitive play due to “teaming with a cheater.” The pop-up also notified the length of the ban, which lasts for 27 days.

Following this, the streamer said: “How? I literally stream everything, first of all. Anybody I’ve ever played with, you can literally go back into my VODs and watch them.”

The streamer then speculated on what potentially caused the ban afterward. Jamer, one of her current teammates, apparently had their account hacked recently.

With that in mind, whoever compromised the account might have also used cheats while playing on it, leading to the streamer’s ban.

Sommerset has already brought up the issue on X, stating that she’s “really upset.”

“I’ve streamed literally everything on Fortnite & there were never any signs of hacking/cheating in both div 1 & div 2 cups I’ve played. This is my job & my passion. I would never put myself in a position to jeopardize that or purposely cheat my way through.”

She added that Epic is currently looking into it and hopes that things will work themselves out. “Was really excited to play FNCS & this came out of nowhere. I’m disappointed but I believe Epic Games will do the right thing.”

This isn’t the first time she has received a ban. In 2023, Somerset also received a similar ban pop-up, claiming that the streamer “teamed up with a competitor.” She was later unbanned after claiming innocence via a public statement.