Fortnite Prime Shotgun: Stats, location & is it any good?

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

A brand new shotgun called the Prime Shotgun has debuted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, so we’ve got all the details you need including stats, where to find it, and whether it’s any good.

Fortnite regularly adds new features with mid-season updates to keep things interesting, like map changes and new challenges. But the most exciting is always the debut of a new weapon to try out.

Following the v21.30 update, a completely new shotgun called the Prime Shotgun is available in the loot pool. This unique weapon hits harder when fully loaded, but is it any good? Let’s find out.

Epic Games

Fortnite Prime Shotgun stats

Here are the Prime Shotgun stats for each rarity available in Fortnite:

Rarity Body Damage Headshot Damage DPS Magazine Size Reload Time Fire Rate Common 76 125 79 4 4.5 1.05 Uncommon 79 131 83 4 4.5 1.05 Rare 84 138 88 4 4.5 1.05 Epic 88 146 93 4 4.5 1.05 Legendary 92 151 96 4 4.5 1.05 Mythic 96 159 101 4 4.5 1.05

These are the stats that have been shared by Fortnite leakers, so they could always end up changing slightly. There’s also a chance that Epic Games will add nerfs or buffs in future updates.

Where to find the Prime Shotgun in Fortnite

The good news is that the Prime Shotgun is part of the regular Fortnite loot pool, which means you can find it in Chests, in Supply Drops, in Loot Sharks, and even as floot loot if you’re lucky.

As with any weapon, you’ll have a better chance of finding a rarer (and more powerful) variation of the Prime Shotgun if you focus on Chests and Supply Drops rather than floor loot.

Is the Prime Shotgun good in Fortnite?

The new Prime Shotgun is a really great addition to the loot pool. With huge headshot damage and extra firepower when fully loaded, it’s possible to one-shot opponents who don’t have max shield.

The main downside of the Prime Shotgun is its slow fire rate and reload speed, but it’s still faster to reload than other shotguns in the current loot pool like the Two-Shot and the Auto Shotgun.

As long as you’ve got something fast-firing like an SMG or an Assault Rifle to back you up, the Prime Shotgun might just be the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.