Fortnite players wish they got this virtual anime pop star instead of Ice Spice

Ice Spice has been receiving backlash for several reasons since she arrived in Fortnite this season, which has led to fans wishing that virtual pop sensation Hatsune Miku was added instead.

Following backlash over Ice Spice’s arrival in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix season –triggered by her now-disabled NPC griefing issue, Epic Games’ use of an “annoying” skin trend has many fans wishing they had received Hatsune Miku instead.

One Fortnite player posted an edited image of Hatsune Miku taking Ice Spice’s seat, alongside fellow rap stars Eminem and Snoop Dogg also added this season.

The Reddit post has garnered nearly five thousand likes in support, as commenters were quick to agree with the addition of the Vocaloid star. “I don’t know anything about Vocaloid, but I’d kill for Hatsune Miku in Fortnite,” replied one player.

Another chimed in, “I’d simp for the meme status alone,” while a third added, “I really want to see a more traditional anime-style skin now that Fortnite has gotten way better at cell shading (most of the recent ones have been decently stylized).”

Who is Hatsune Miku?

Imagineer Hatsune Miku appears in Fitness Boxing on the Nintendo Switch.

Hatsune Miku is a virtual pop star, otherwise known as a Vocaloid, who debuted in 2007. She is represented as a 16-year-old anime character with turquoise hair and is one of the world’s most popular virtual singers.

Originally gaining popularity in Japan, Miku has since amassed a global fanbase with her songs, which she performs live as a hologram using her synthesized voice. She has also collaborated with various games, including Fitness Boxing on Nintendo Switch, Persona 4: Dancing All Night, and Magic The Gathering.

The demand for Miku has been growing within the Fortnite community for years. Fans have repeatedly voiced their desires for her debut, with some even creating dedicated social media accounts to campaign for the Japanese star’s inclusion.

However, the collaboration has no signs of materializing anytime soon. Instead, Epic has continued to roll out other major Japanese crossovers from the biggest Anime, including Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few.

Fortnite has also partnered with Gundam this season, introducing a mode that lets players experience classic Titanfall-style gameplay in epic mecha battles.