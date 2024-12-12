Fortnite players waste no time remaking iconic CoD maps

Fortnite players have been given more ways to customize their Fortnite experience thanks to new content. Gamers have been using Unreal Editor for Fortnite and Fortnite Creative to build maps reminiscent of iconic CoD locations.

Fortnite has released a bounty of new options for players to enjoy this December, including the launch of Chapter 6 Season 1, Fortnite OG, Brick Life mode, and the first-person Fortnite Ballistic. However, first-person’s beta debut to Unreal Editor appears to be even more exciting than the new modes, with players jumping right into map builds.

One of the most popular builds hitting custom Fortnite maps is inspired by CoD locations, with many going viral due to their similarities to iconic locations in the popular FPS game franchise.

Fortnite players recreate Call of Duty’s Nuketown

Shared on X, one first-person Fortnite map has gone viral. Looking like a homage to Call of Duty, fans of the game are saying they instantly recognized it as the beloved Nuketown with a Fortnite makeover.

First appearing in 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops, Nuketown has become a staple of Treyarch’s Call of Duty games and is a fan-favorite addition to Black Ops 6. Now, Sand Studios has released a map titled Spec-Ops (TDM).

Epic Games originally added an experimental version of its First Person Camera Mode to Unreal Editor for Fortnite and Creative, later confirming players would be able to submit their first-person creation for review from December 11. It didn’t take long for the Call of Duty recreations to flood in.

Although players are ready to jump into this more cartoonish take on CoD, others think there could be some potential legal problems. Responding to the post, someone wrote: “@Treyarch get those maps off of Fortnite.”

Another added, “I’m sure Activision lawyers are drawing up their C&D as we speak,” and a third said, “Bro if the 2019 remake got taken down there’s no way they’re not getting sued for this.” Foreshadowing a similar situation to when The Pokemon Company and Nintendo went after the Pokemon-esque Palworld, someone else said: “Is this going to be another Palworld situation..?”

Others say Call of Duty doesn’t own map layouts and the creators have been careful not to mention the franchise.

There have been numerous unofficial takes on Nuketown in the past, but with the first-person Camera Mode, it’s a whole different experience. Some Fortnite streamers, like SypherPK and Nick Eh 30, have already given Fortnite’s first-person mode a spin

Although Fortnite Ballistic only has the Skyline 10 maps at the time of writing, the mode has proved so popular, that it led to matchmaking issues just after launch. It suggests there’s definitely an appetite for first-person Fortnite.