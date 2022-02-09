Fortnite players want playlist feature from Overwatch & Apex Legends

Fortnite players are asking for a playlist feature update to the battle royale that would provide input-based matchmaking seen in games like Apex Legends and Overwatch.

Without getting into volatile controller vs mouse and keyboard discussions, sometimes controller players want to play with others in the console community to avoid overwhelming lobbies.

Experienced mouse and keyboard players can use weapons and maneuver in Fortnite a lot more fluidly than casual players might be used to. Other game devs have picked up on this, which could explain why different input playlists exist for controller players, MnK, and a hybrid of the two.

Even new releases like Halo Infinite have implemented these kinds of separations for the sake of competitive integrity and, in some cases, simply to keep games fun.

Fortnite players want input-based matchmaking

One Fortnite player showed just how horrifying it can look like to just keep up with cracked PC players and is asking for Epic to make console-only servers.

“Please can we have console only servers or a cross play on/off button?” Redditor ‘1MrNewton_IG’ said. “How am I supposed to keep up with people like this every game?”

More console players joined in on raising calls for input-based matchmaking that could help players engaged with the game.

“Console and PC should [never] be in the same lobbies unless both parties agree to such terms,” another player said. “Aside from inputs, there are other big advantages to playing on PC such as FPS and performance mode… I play both console and pc and can confirm it is not even close to fair.”

Though there are limited options for these kinds of lobbies on Xbox, that usually leads to much longer queue times which hardly makes it worth it.

Fortnite players hope that Epic bring input-based matchmaking in some capacity soon to enable people who want to jump into a few casual games and avoid the sweats on other platforms.