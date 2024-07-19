Fortnite players want one feature added to fix Reload mode’s biggest issue

Fortnite players are fed up with this particular issue ruining their experience in Reload, leaving them to suggest a certain feature to be implemented in the game.

Fortnite Reload quickly rose in terms of concurrent players as soon as it was introduced in Chapter 5, Season 3. With classic POIs and OG weapons returning to the game, many have praised the mode as it gives an exciting, fresh experience amidst the current meta in the standard BR modes.

While it’s definitely a welcome addition in the community, the mode is not without its own fair share of issues, and leavers are a major one. Players have now taken their frustration to a Reddit thread to claim that these kinds of players are making it hard to enjoy the experience.

This is mainly because, unlike Battle Royale and Zero Build, Fortnite Reload allows you to respawn repeatedly until a certain point. Hence, some players argued that leaving is unnecessary and should be penalized as it puts the team at a huge disadvantage.

Epic Games Teamwork is vital in getting a dub in Fortnite Reload.

One user wrote, “So many kids will run into the middle of a named location, immediately get downed and executed, then start screaming their teammate is trash. By the second time this happens, they’re out.”

Regarding the issue, other users in the comments suggested ways Epic could implement a feature to keep players from leaving.

“A quick 10-15 minute ban would solve this problem. Also, if one person leaves, all should be able to leave. Just like DOTA,” commented one player. In response, another mentioned that a “leavers ban” should be implemented anyway, before adding that while it “isn’t foolproof” it would help “mitigate” early leavers.

As for players who unintentionally leave due to a poor internet connection, one player claimed that the “easy solution is to make it metered.” They explained that leaving multiple times, even if it’s due to network issues, “makes sense” since “you’re constantly dragging everybody else down with you anyway.”

Seeing how popular Fortnite Reload is and how devs have been listening to feedback so far, there’s a chance the mode will get tweaks for a smoother experience.