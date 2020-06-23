Fortnite players want Epic Games to copy Warzone sniping feature

Fortnite players have called for Epic Games to imitate a sniping feature prominent in Call of Duty battle royale title Warzone following the launch of Chapter 2, Season 3.

For many battle royale players, Fortnite was their first exposure to the genre, having to fight off 99 enemies to be granted a victory royale.

Since then, though, there has been a flurry of new battle royale games arrive on the scene, with the likes of Apex Legends and Warzone being some of the biggest competition to Fortnite’s claim to the top of the BR throne.

That said, though, Fortnite has implemented a number of features that seem to be taken straight from its rivals, such as the reboot van which came to the game shortly after Apex Legends’ release, which has a similar feature with the respawn beacon.

Now, players are calling for Epic Games to take a feature from Warzone to make sniping a little harder – and countering snipers a lot more rewarding.

Fortnite player stormcaller_op has called for Epic Games to bring lens flares to the game, leaving snipers with a glint at the end of their barrel when aiming down sights.

Stormcaller says that a big argument against snipers in Fortnite is that you can simply be shot and eliminated out of nowhere, and they think that a sniper scope glint could be the perfect middle-ground.

Their argument is that this would help let players know when they can peek opponents, with the ability to play around the knowledge you gain if you see a glint facing your way while traversing the map.

As one commenter suggests, a lens flare or glint provides a higher risk and reward for players on either side of the scope in Warzone, and this would ring true in Fortnite, too.

Whether or not this is something Epic Games looks at and takes interest in is another question, but for now, a lens glint doesn’t seem to be in the works in Fortnite.