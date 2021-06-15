Fortnite players want a UFO nerf already - Dexerto

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has introduced plenty of sci-fi content to the battle royale, but one of the most divisive additions is the new UFOs that are causing havoc around the map.

Just like every new update, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has brought with it loads of new content for fans to sink their teeth into. While the previous patch gave prehistoric-themed loot, the latest update has taken us to the stars and given Fortnite fans futuristic tech to use against their foes. From extraterrestrial weapons that melt through structures to various map updates, there has never been a better time to dive back into the action.

Advertisement

Despite the general positivity surrounding the game’s latest update, many players believe the new UFO aircrafts are a little too potent. This is particularly true when facing them in the final ring. Not only do they have the ability to destroy structures, but they can also quickly reposition, and pick off enemies safely from after.

Fortnite fans call for UFO nerfs

After coming across two UFOs in the final ring, Reddit user seanboi2278 desperately tried to build up his defense. However, every time the player made his fortifications, they were quickly whittled down with the deadly AoE blasts from the enemy UFOs. “Three people left, the last two are both spamming me with the UFO, wtf can I even do here?”

Advertisement

If having one UFO targeting you wasn’t bad enough, the player found themself in an unwinnable situation. With only 52 health remaining and no time to heal, seanboi2278’s foes simply barraged his structures until he crumbled along with them. While the UFOs can be destroyed, taking them down can prove pretty tricky, especially given that they have 600 health.

“Yeah I dunno, I feel like they need to stop the knockback on the projectiles and make the splash smaller,” says SlightlyStooqib1419. “I’m not sure how they could logically nerf them without making them absolutely horrible.” However, the current consensus certainly seems to be that Epic should consider nerfing the fire rate of the UFOs, which would enable players to counter the near-constant barrage of blasts.

Related News

Advertisement

Unless you have a Rail Gun, there are very few ways to deal with the extraterrestrial spaceships that dominate the skies. Whether Epic will nerf UFOs in a future patch remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like Fortnite players will have to get creative with their counters.