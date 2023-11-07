Fortnite players upset as Epic removes forced bot lobbies from Season OG

Players are outraged that Epic Games has taken away a key workaround that the Fortnite community relied on to win Battle Royale matches. The rumored fix with forced bot lobbies arrives in the middle of Season OG, one of the most popular seasons of the game, and thus alters the way that casual players approach the game. Here are their reactions.

Bot lobbies in Fortnite are a double-edged sword. Some players can benefit from them by improving their skills and experiencing less stress, but there is also a risk of exploiting the system.

These bots are designed to act in ways that are similar to human players, such as building structures and engaging in battle. Nonetheless, they typically lack the competence and predictability of human opponents.

Players either prefer to use bots to join forced bot lobbies or are automatically booted into one, depending upon their skill level. With the launch of Fortnite Season OG and a Battle Pass consisting of just 50 levels to complete, players have been using forced bot lobbies to level up faster.

However, Epic Games has now allegedly stepped in and removed forced bot lobbies from Season OG which has now upset the player base. Here’s what they said.

Fortnite Season OG players upset over bot lobbies removal

According to NotJulesDev and TigerHypex, renowned Fortnite data miners, Epic has now removed forced bot lobbies from the game, an exploit players used to load into an AI lobby to win games. The fix now restricts users from doing so and only loads newly created accounts into bot lobbies to aid them in getting better at the game.

However, players who previously enjoyed the exploit were upset due to the change. One such user said, “Oh come on, I was having fun”. Another chimed in, “Idk why Epic [doesn’t] just create a legit bot mode where you can do quests.”

A third commented, “Wish they’d just nuke the bots and get rid of them.” While the discussion of having bots in a Battle Royale game has been ongoing for ages, Fortnite Season OG players are now hoping to spend the rest of their days with the Chapter 1 map in peace.