Fortnite players claim one underrated cosmetic is the best part of new updates

Fortnite players think the most underappreciated cosmetic content from each big update is right under our noses, the loading screens.

While the community generally enjoys the addition of new character skins, Fortnite cosmetics don’t always get held in the highest regard. Some players wanted more from the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass, for instance.

Plus, users have blasted Epic for selling “lackluster” edit styles that would’ve previously been given for free.

Another type of optional cosmetic item usually hits the mark, though. According to Fortnite faithful, Epic at least deserves credit for always going above and beyond with the game’s loading screen designs.

Fortnite fans give high praise to its best loading screens

A post in the Fortnite subreddit is filled with comments highlighting the title’s most beloved loading screen art. The original poster said these particular items are the “only cosmetics that stay on top,” then shared a handful of their personal favorites.

Notably, designs for Baymax, Shuri’s Black Panther, Metal Gear Solid, and another Chapter 6 Season 1 piece were all highlighted in OP’s post.

Several other users chimed in to share their favorite designs, too. The Chapter 6 Night Rose art mentioned by the OP received half a dozen other shout-outs in the thread.

Other Marvel-themed pieces such as those for Mysterio and Carnage count as fan favorites, as well. The same goes for other licensed character designs like Darth Vader and Batman.

Fans also agreed with the poster’s assessment that Epic’s art selection for loading screens is top-tier.

Reads one such comment, “they do a great job for the most part selecting top talent for these. The art director seems to be a comic fan [given] how many comic artists end up doing the loading screens…”

“There’s so many good ones, they really have the artists go all out,” said someone else.

For example, Epic tapped Invincible artist Ryan Ottley to illustrate its loading screen for the show’s Fortnite collaboration. DC Comics artist Simone Di Meo has also contributed, having created the loading screen in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass.