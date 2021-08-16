Fortnite players uncover hidden Season 8 clue in Cyber Infiltration pack

Fortnite Season 8 starts up in September but players might have found an early clue about what’s coming to the game, as a potential clue was dug up in the Cyber Infiltration pack.

Epic Games have masterminded multiple live events and major updates since the game was released in 2017, dropping clues and hints all over its world as teasers.

We have seen everything at this point, from Ariana Grande’s arrival to a Marvel Nexus Event takeover of the world.

Well, on August 16, the latest bombshell appears to have been unearthed – and nobody has an explanation for it.

Fortnite Season 8 teaser discovered?

Multiple new skins are dropped into the Fortnite Item Shop every single season, but one has caught the eye of the game’s community.

Advertisement

User Season_Cookie posted: “What is R.E.M. Corp? and why are we fighting them?” This came after the discovery that a “waking battle” against the mystery organization was mentioned in the Cyber Infiltration pack’s description.

They make a fair point as well. This unknown organization has never been mentioned in the Fortnite world before, and usually battles against anything but players or bots in the battle royale mode lead to big events.

Could this be a big pointer towards Season 8 lore? We’ll have to wait and see – but there’s a high chance.

Fortnite Cyber Infiltration pack: What’s included & Price

The pack itself can be purchased for 2,200 V-Bucks, and includes six cosmetic items.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Wonder Woman Fortnite skin

These are Chigusa, Megumi, Yuki skins, Guard Pup, H4ck P4ck, and Watchful Wabbit Back Blings.

What is R.E.M Corp in Fortnite?

R.E.M. Corp is a mystery organization presumably preparing an attack on the Fortnite world.

In the description for the Chigusa skin, included in the pack, it says: “Journalist turned vigilante sworn to liberate the world from R.E.M.Corp’s virtual prison.”

In the not too distant future, for all we know, this entity could play a huge part in the future of the Fortnite world.