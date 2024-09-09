Fortnite players uncover dark reason behind Supply Llamas disappearing

Fortnite players are going wild over a disturbing detail in the Chapter 5 Season 4 promo art that shows the reason behind Supply Llamas’ sudden disappearance.

Supply Llamas first popped up in Fortnite back in 2018 during Season 3. These colorful, piñata-shaped containers were rare, with only three randomly spawning on the island each match, and players could smash or shoot them open for loot.

But in Chapter 5, something’s changed. In the promo art, featuring Marvel characters aiming at Doctor Doom, fans noticed him stepping over a Supply Llama.

It might seem minor, but after two entire seasons without llamas, players are wondering if Doctor Doom is to blame for their extinction.

Over on the Fortnite BR subreddit, one player joked, “So that’s why Llamas haven’t been in the past two seasons.”

Others were shocked, thinking their dry spell in finding Supply Llamas was just bad luck. As one player shared “I’ve been playing this game for 4 years and I think I’ve seen like 8 llamas total.” But now, it seems, there may be a darker truth behind their absence.

Some players blamed Dali, September’s Crew Pack skin from the Fuzzy Phenom set. With her llama-decorated coat and six variant styles, many joked she was the real reason the llamas disappeared. After all, she’s literally wearing more llamas than a single match could handle.

However, some eagle-eyed players tried to debunk that theory and claimed to have spotted Supply Llamas in Fortnite’s Reload mode, which has nothing to do with the Doctor Doom or Marvel crossovers.

While Doctor Doom might not be the most villainous antagonist in Fortnite history in some players’ eyes, he could very well be the one responsible for driving the Supply Llamas to extinction. And sitting on a throne made from the rocky remains of The Thing isn’t exactly a green flag either.