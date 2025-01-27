Fortnite players torn over “controversial” Kaiju No. 8 collab for one key reason

Fortnite has just added the Kaiju No. 8 collab in Chapter 6 Season 1, but so far, it’s been getting mixed reactions in the community.

Fortnite is known to feature a plethora of different collabs, bringing characters from popular franchises to the game, including those from anime. Whether that be from Naruto, Attack on Titan, or My Hero Academia, the list goes on.

With Chapter 6, Season 1 having a theme inspired by hunters, yokai, and Japanese culture – it’s only fitting that more anime characters would show up in the game, such as the case with the Kaiju No. 8 collab.

Article continues after ad

While seeing the Defense Force characters blast Godzilla looks like something straight out of the anime series, there’s been a fair amount of negative sentiment circulating around the collaboration, leading to many others speaking up and defending it.

Kaiju No. 8 collab has left some players mad, but many are defending it

A few days after the collab’s official reveal and subsequent release in the Item Shop, well-known leaker ShiinaBR pointed out that this has to be “the most controversial” anime collab so far, with thousands of people still annoyed in the replies and quote tweets under the trailer post.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A lot of the negative sentiment comes from fans who were upset that Epic decided to collab with Kaiju No. 8 instead of more popular, well-known anime titles they believe are more deserving. These include One Piece, wave 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan, among other titles.

Epic Games Cosmetics from the Kaiju No. 8 collab include skins for Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Kikoru Shinomiya.

To add to that, some players were also disappointed it wasn’t Demon Slayer that got added, even though the Shonen anime was leaked way before the current chapter started.

Article continues after ad

But while that’s the case, it hasn’t stopped a portion of the community from hitting back at these comments.

One user argued, “People keep getting mad like ‘it’s not popular enough!’ But BRUH, that’s why they’d add it to Fortnite!”

“It’s a newer anime that is looking for that marketing – they want to be more recognized and watched. That’s one of the main points of doing a collab. To spread awareness lol.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A different user said Kaiju No. 8 is “literally peak shonen anime,” before going on to mention that anyone who hasn’t watched it yet is missing out.

Meanwhile, one user pointed out that they’d rather have the game collaborate with anime titles that aren’t popular. “This show has good reviews in the first place, so it’s the people who haven’t seen it who are complaining. I haven’t either, but I might pick it up!”

Article continues after ad

Overall, many players are suggesting that the ‘haters’ give the show a chance, as it is really good.